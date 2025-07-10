almatar Becomes First OTA to Integrate with Riyadh Air’s NDC Platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap forward for travel technology and regional innovation, almatar, Saudi Arabia’s leading online travel agency (OTA), has officially become the first OTA globally to integrate with Riyadh Air’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform.

This exclusive integration ushers in a new era of digital aviation, empowering almatar to offer more dynamic travel experiences with real-time pricing, personalized offers, and streamlined booking across Riyadh Air’s expanding international network.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to cutting-edge travel solutions and highlights our leadership in global OTA technology,” said Faisal Alrajhi, CEO of almatar. “We’re proud to be the first OTA in the world to integrate with Riyadh Air’s NDC — and even prouder to do so from Saudi Arabia, in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Enhancing the Travel Experience — Locally and Globally

For Saudi travelers, the integration means faster bookings, exclusive fares, and seamless service through a platform they already know and trust. almatar users will gain early access to Riyadh Air’s promotional offers, with loyalty integration and additional services to follow as NDC capabilities continue to expand.

For international users, this step simplifies access to Riyadh Air’s routes throughout Saudi Arabia and beyond — offering a tech-enabled booking experience on par with global standards. It also signals the rise of Saudi-born travel platforms as influential global tech players, not just regional contenders.

Strategic Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

This integration directly supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by driving digital innovation, elevating the traveler experience, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation and logistics hub. It also contributes to the growth of non-oil digital services and advances the global competitiveness of local tech solutions.

About almatar

almatar is one of the most trusted and advanced travel platforms in the Middle East, serving millions with flight bookings, hotels, insurance, and travel experiences. Through continuous investment in digital infrastructure and localized innovation, almatar is shaping the future of smart travel — from Saudi Arabia to the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb18c758-65a1-4e19-9da3-e2ddfe6160a0