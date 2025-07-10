Bitcoin surges to over $112,000, TWL Miner provides leading AI cloud mining platform for Bitcoin enthusiasts

South Yorkshire, England , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin prices climbed to an all-time high near $112,000 late Wednesday as traditional financial market participants embrace the world's largest cryptocurrency, risk appetite strengthens and institutional demand continues to increase.It was last up 0.4% at $111,259. Bitcoin has risen more than 18% since the beginning of the year.



Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are increasingly interested in secure, passive ways to earn real BTC. To this end, TWL Miner has expanded its AI-automated cloud mining platform to cover more than 180 countries to ensure that cryptocurrency mining is more reliable and accessible.



“The rewards from cryptocurrency mining are not free, but rather a passive income. Each user needs to invest in order to earn them. For some, this requires money and time, but with TWL Miner, you can start mining with just one click on your mobile device. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can earn Bitcoin passively and seamlessly.”

TWL Miner COO said

Traditional mining requires a lot of upfront investment, as users need to purchase high-performance and expensive hardware to participate. This sets a high threshold for ordinary users. To solve this problem, we launched the cloud mining model - allowing users to remotely access computing power without maintaining physical equipment.



While many projects offer Bitcoin hashrate rental services, many platforms require users to have advanced knowledge of blockchain and mining difficulty settings. As a result, while users participate in mining every day, they often struggle to maximize their returns. This is where TWL Miner comes in. Trusted by over 7 million users in over 180 countries, it sets the industry benchmark for automated and highly convenient cloud mining operations, allowing users to passively earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ripple. As technology continues to evolve, challenges in cloud mining, such as ongoing maintenance costs, high energy consumption, and complex setup requirements, continue to be overcome.

TWL Miner cloud mining advantages:

Visit https://twlminer.com, register with your email address, and get an instant $10 sign-up bonus. No payment is required to get started. Log in every day to get an extra $0.60, even before activating any contracts.



Select cloud mining contract plans are priced in USD and automatically converted to cryptocurrencies based on real-time exchange rates. Whether you want to test the waters or explore further, you can choose a contract that meets your goals.

Once you have selected a mining contract, you can start mining. Your earnings will be deposited into your account daily. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw your favorite cryptocurrency or purchase more mining contracts to increase your earnings.



The platform offers McAfee® security protection. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and exceptional 24/7 live technical support.



Who will benefit most from TWL Miner cloud mining?

Beginners with no cryptocurrency experience

New to cryptocurrency? This platform offers a low-risk way to explore and earn money without requiring deep knowledge.

Office Worker and Cryptocurrency Professional



Busy with work or business? Let TWL Miner cloud mining generate passive income without interrupting your daily work.



Retirees from all industries



Enjoy your retirement life without worrying about market fluctuations. Let TWL Miner cloud mining run quietly in the background to bring you passive income.



Platform Affiliate Program

TWL Miner now also offers an affiliate program where you can earn money by recommending the site to others. You can start making money even without investing money. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $12,000. With an unlimited number of referrals, your earning potential is unlimited!



Conclusion - Your passive encryption journey starts now

TWL Miner cloud mining makes it easier than ever to earn daily rewards, breaking the barriers of traditional cryptocurrency mining. With its user-friendly application, green cloud infrastructure, and global support, the platform is built for the masses, not just the tech elite.



Whether you want to make extra cash, diversify your income, or just want to explore the world of crypto risk-free, TWL Miner cloud mining is the perfect starting point.



As long as your phone has internet — put it to work for you now to mine cryptocurrencies and bring the world’s wealth to you.



Visit the official website https://twlminer.com to learn more about TWL Miner cloud mining





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.