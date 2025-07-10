Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 July 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
112,635,97891.651,082,1997.8568,2880.5041,381
211,687,67286.271,096,5178.09764,0855.64279,572
312,084,53489.041,068,6687.87419,0303.09255,614
412,214,85190.241,068,6687.90251,9681.86292,359
511,965,86288.011,069,7507.86560,9974.13231,237
612,257,85590.541,071,5127.92208,8001.54289,679
712,360,27491.351,096,9978.1172,9150.54297,660
812,337,07290.041,073,7147.84291,1652.12125,895
912,365,40690.261,096,9978.01237,2531.73128,190
1012,486,13391.511,085,7617.9672,9830.53182,969
1112,197,05090.521,085,7618.06191,7301.42353,305

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,045,600,555‬‬ at the voting record date, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


