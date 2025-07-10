Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 July 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 12,635,978 91.65 1,082,199 7.85 68,288 0.50 41,381 2 11,687,672 86.27 1,096,517 8.09 764,085 5.64 279,572 3 12,084,534 89.04 1,068,668 7.87 419,030 3.09 255,614 4 12,214,851 90.24 1,068,668 7.90 251,968 1.86 292,359 5 11,965,862 88.01 1,069,750 7.86 560,997 4.13 231,237 6 12,257,855 90.54 1,071,512 7.92 208,800 1.54 289,679 7 12,360,274 91.35 1,096,997 8.11 72,915 0.54 297,660 8 12,337,072 90.04 1,073,714 7.84 291,165 2.12 125,895 9 12,365,406 90.26 1,096,997 8.01 237,253 1.73 128,190 10 12,486,133 91.51 1,085,761 7.96 72,983 0.53 182,969 11 12,197,050 90.52 1,085,761 8.06 191,730 1.42 353,305

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,045,600,555‬‬ at the voting record date, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

