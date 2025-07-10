Wilmington, Delaware , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PULPO WMS, a leading warehouse management system, today announced the launch of a sophisticated integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, developed in partnership with Aident, a specialized Microsoft implementation partner renowned for creating industry-specific extensions and optimizations for the Business Central platform.





PULPO WMS and Microsoft Partner Aident Launch Advanced Integration for Dynamics 365 Business Central

The integration represents a significant advancement in warehouse management capabilities for Business Central users, combining PULPO's mobile-first WMS technology with Aident's deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central implementations and custom app development. This collaboration delivers a comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 warehouse management system that serves businesses across multiple markets with enterprise-grade functionality and scalability.

Strategic Partnership Drives Innovation

Aident, leveraging years of project experience across various sectors, has engineered this MS Business Central WMS integration to address the complex warehouse management needs of international businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The company's proven track record in developing specialized apps and extensions for the Business Central ecosystem ensures the integration meets the highest standards for reliability and performance.

"This integration showcases our commitment to extending Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central's capabilities through innovative solutions," said a spokesperson from Aident. "Our experience in creating industry-specific functionalities and serving international clients has enabled us to deliver a Microsoft Dynamics 365 warehouse management system that truly maximizes the potential of the Business Central platform."

Comprehensive Warehouse Management Solution

The MS Business Central WMS integration transforms warehouse operations by creating seamless data flow between Business Central and PULPO WMS. Companies can now automate inbound and outbound workflows, achieve real-time inventory visibility, and synchronize master data instantly. Purchase orders, sales orders, and stock transfers move effortlessly between systems, eliminating manual processes and ensuring operational alignment across international operations.

Key capabilities include:

End-to-end logistics process automation

Real-time inventory synchronization

Mobile-guided receiving and putaway workflows

Automated shipment tracking and ERP updates

Multi-location support for international operations

About the Partnership

This collaboration combines PULPO's modern warehouse management technology with Aident's specialized expertise as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central implementation partner. Aident's comprehensive consulting and project management services, backed by an experienced team of consultants, project managers, and developers, ensure successful deployment and optimization of the integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 warehouse management system for businesses worldwide.

About PULPO WMS

PULPO WMS is a modern warehouse management system designed for fast-growing ecommerce merchants, 3PL providers, and brands with in-house fulfillment with customers in 25 countries. From inventory tracking to picking and shipping, PULPO helps teams reduce errors, boost speed, and scale efficiently.

About Aident

Aident is a specialized Microsoft implementation partner for Dynamics 365 Business Central, focusing on the introduction, adaptation, and optimization of ERP solutions for businesses. The company offers comprehensive consulting and project management services, developing specific apps and extensions that add industry-specific functionalities to the standard Business Central solution, serving clients internationally.

Microsoft, Dynamics 365 and Business Central are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press inquiries

PULPO WMS

https://www.pulpowms.com/

Eylül Görener

eylul.gorener@pulpowms.com





