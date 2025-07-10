2025 Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BRIC Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the construction industry and had a total market value of $57,94,706.2 million in 2024. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 16.8% over the 2020-24 period.

Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $45,36,471.6 million in 2024. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $8,61,340.7, $2,42,937.7, and $1,53,956.3 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $61,35,148.7 million in 2029, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $13,30,702.4, $2,78,247.2 and $2,09,220.9 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC construction industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC construction industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction industry players' BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC construction industry with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the BRIC construction industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the BRIC construction industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC construction industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the BRIC construction industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 BRIC Construction

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Construction in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Construction in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Construction in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Construction in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



