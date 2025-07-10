2025 Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the construction industry and had a total market value of $57,94,706.2 million in 2024. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 16.8% over the 2020-24 period.
- Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $45,36,471.6 million in 2024. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $8,61,340.7, $2,42,937.7, and $1,53,956.3 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $61,35,148.7 million in 2029, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $13,30,702.4, $2,78,247.2 and $2,09,220.9 million, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC construction industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC construction industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction industry players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC construction industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Construction in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
