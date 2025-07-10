Apica Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms, 2025

LOS ANGELES and STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica, the observability cost optimization leader, today announced its recognition on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, placed in the Visionaries quadrant. Apica is the anti-vendor-lock-in solution in IT telemetry that optimizes costs while maximizing flexibility, making existing and future observability investments work better while dramatically reducing costs. With Ascent, Apica enables enterprises to save up to 40 percent on observability spend while gaining unprecedented control over their telemetry data and breaking free from vendor lock-in.

Our performance and impact

Apica Ascent stands apart as a key solution that optimizes existing observability investments rather than demanding costly replacements. Built with architectural flexibility at its core, Ascent delivers proven cost reductions compared to traditional observability platforms through its breakthrough InstaStore™ technology.

Ascent’s telemetry pipeline seamlessly integrates with 100+ existing tools including Splunk, Datadog, and Elastic, providing infinite elastic storage and intelligent routing without the vendor lock-in that traps enterprises in escalating costs. What sets Ascent apart is its technical superiority in handling high-cardinality data at scale and its complementary approach that enhances rather than replaces current investments—making Ascent the strategic choice for enterprises seeking to regain control over their observability spend while improving operational visibility.

These innovations coupled with Apica's dedication to giving organizations unprecedented control over their telemetry data reinforce Apica’s recognition as a Visionary. The following attributes make Ascent unique:

Flow, Telemetry Pipeline: Addresses the most critical enterprise pain point: Telemetry pipeline inefficiencies that drive up costs and create operational overhead. Infinite data reservoir with InstaStore™ technology preventing data loss Elastic Kubernetes-native architecture providing instant throughput on-demand Never Block, Never Drop guarantee ensuring zero data loss

Addresses the most critical enterprise pain point: Telemetry pipeline inefficiencies that drive up costs and create operational overhead. Observe: Complete Visibility & Intelligence Real-time observability across the entire infrastructure stack AI/LLM-powered insights for intelligent anomaly detection and root cause analysis 100% data indexed with instant replay, search, and reporting capabilities Flexible indexing options: Decouple indexing from pipeline for cost optimization Comprehensive correlation between metrics, logs, and traces for complete system understanding

Fleet: Intelligent Agent Management Adaptive data collection that responds to environment changes automatically Investment protection: Works with existing observability tools and agents Simplified configuration management through intuitive Fleet UI Install once, update infrequently approach reducing operational overhead Universal agent support with custom agent capabilities for any environment

Lake: Observability-Optimized Storage Flexible deployment options: Use Apica's optimized data lake or route to the organization’s existing storage Modular architecture that adapts to every observability strategy and budget InstaStore™ technology providing infinite retention for complete observability history Complete data ownership with open formats preventing vendor lock-in Cost-optimized storage tiers based on observability access patterns



"If someone is looking for the most cost-efficient observability solution today, they should think about Apica,” said Mathias Thomsen, CEO of Apica. “One of our fundamental mantras is clean data beats fancy storage every time – we deliver cost optimization capabilities that dramatically reduce enterprise expenses while accelerating time to insight. I believe, this recognition as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms validates our focus in providing complementary tools to your existing investments that help you manage telemetry data with vendor-neutral flexibility – your data, your choice, your control.”

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren, 07 July 2025.

Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

About Apica

Apica Ascent gives IT teams complete control over their telemetry data economics. Ascent processes all observability data types—metrics, logs, traces, and events—while optimizing observability costs by 40% compared to traditional approaches. Unlike solutions that lock users into proprietary formats, Ascent offers true flexibility: Use its data lake or route data to any data lake of choice, deploy on-premises or in the cloud, and eliminate expensive tool sprawl with a single, modular platform. Built to handle high-cardinality data that overwhelms competitive solutions, Ascent includes the patented InstaStore™ optimized storage option for maximum efficiency, advanced root cause analysis capabilities, and the freedom to make observability investments that actually reduce costs instead of spiraling them out of control. For more information, visit www.apica.io

