ITS Logistics Announces ITS Engage: A Centralized Ecosystem for Shippers, Carriers, and Supply Chain Partners

RENO, Nev., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, has announced the release of its new AI-powered supply chain ecosystem, ITS Engage. Envisioned as a best-in-class multi-enterprise platform, ITS Engage fundamentally changes how shippers, carriers, and supply chain partners collaborate and execute logistics operations, driving new levels of visibility and efficiency.

The announcement follows three years of investment in proprietary technology, led by Chief Information Officer and SVP of Supply Chain Services, Peter Weis. Under Weis, ITS Logistics has embraced technology as a differentiator in a fast-growing market, including the release of ITS Drive, a cloud-based, multi-modal TMS, that runs 100% of the company’s truckload and drayage operations.

“When you use third-party software, you’re beholden to an outside party who likely doesn’t act at the speed that we require in responding to urgent needs or market shifts,” Weis explained. “Owning our technology makes us accountable to one person — the customer. We can react to their needs and make solutions that are truly bespoke. As a result, we’re able to rapidly meet the demands of customers from startups to Fortune 500 shippers.”

Caraway, an award-winning kitchenware brand, says Engage has increased visibility over import movements and helped their team optimize domestic supply chain operations. "We use the platform every day to manage inbound freight; forecast and prepare warehouse capacity; and hold vendors accountable to timelines," explained Brenda Ang, who manages Caraway's inbound operations. "It's been an incredibly reliable solution for managing fluctuating demand and identifying disruptions before they actually impact operations, making our supply chain a real competitive advantage."

For ITG Voma, a supply chain service provider for some of the U.S.’s top agriculture and tire brands, ITS Engage has empowered stronger relationships with customers through efficient communication and real-time access to critical data. "It's allowed us to give our customers autonomy. The information is now at their fingertips, which really takes the burden off us,” Ed Mangola, Senior Account Manager at ITG Voma said. “And since ITS is developing the platform themselves, they're flexible and willing to add features that meet our specific needs, which is incredibly helpful and something we’re excited to continue exploring.”

The first solution available within the ITS Engage ecosystem is a drayage and container lifecycle management product. Building on the company’s original visibility tool, ContainerAI, the new solution leverages machine learning and advanced analytics that empower users to:

Unify shipment movement from port of origin to termination

Stay ahead of delays and accessorial fees with critical alerts and real-time shipment tracking

Eliminate static reporting with customizable dashboards and global search capabilities

Visualize operations with interactive maps and dynamic sort filters.

Connect tech stacks and prevent data silos with seamless EDI and API integration



In the coming months, ITS Logistics plans to roll out more market-facing tools across the supply chain, including truckload, LTL, small parcel, fulfillment, and managed solutions — as well as carrier experience management, fraud prevention, hybrid asset management solutions, and scope 3 emissions reduction.

“As we cultivate and strengthen our vision for ITS Engage, we collaborate with our operational teams, our partners, and our customers to identify real problems and practical, flexible ways to solve them. This is a new starting line, a new generation of solutions, and we’re eager to continue shaping ITS Engage through human-centric innovation,” Weis explained. “Powered by AI. Delivered by people — that’s the future of supply chain.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

Visit here to learn more about ITS Engage.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #19 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top-rated drayage and intermodal provider, a top 50 dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

amber@leadcoverage.com

LeadCoverage