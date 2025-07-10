BJMINING Announces Global Expansion Initiative as Cloud Mining Surges in Popularity

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJMINING, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platforms, today announced the next phase of its international expansion, following a surge in global user growth and mining demand. With over 5 million users and operational presence in more than 180 countries, the company is now expanding its data center capacity and launching a new set of global partnerships to meet increased demand from both institutional and retail clients.





The announcement comes as the global crypto mining market sees a renewed wave of interest, driven by rising Bitcoin adoption and increasing demand for energy-efficient, hardware-free mining solutions. Cloud mining continues to gain traction as a more sustainable and user-friendly entry point for investors looking to participate in blockchain ecosystems.

“We are seeing significant demand across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East,” said a BJMINING spokesperson. “This expansion enables us to serve emerging markets better while delivering consistent, high-performance cloud mining services at scale.”

Driving the Global Cloud Mining Movement

Founded in the UK, BJMINING operates more than 60 global mining farms, supporting a wide range of cryptocurrency assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Its cloud-based approach allows users to mine digital currencies without purchasing or maintaining physical hardware—making it more accessible and environmentally sustainable.

Key Highlights of the BJMINING Platform:

Five Core Advantages of BJMINING

Global Scale and Reliability





With more than 60 mining farms across the globe, BJMINING operates one of the largest and most robust cloud mining infrastructures in the industry, ensuring consistent hash power output and high operational performance.

Presence in Over 180 Countries





BJMINING’s expansive global network serves users in over 180 countries, demonstrating its operational stability and ability to meet the diverse needs of various markets.

User-Friendly Platform





The platform features an intuitive user interface, allowing investors to easily purchase mining contracts and track their earnings in real time. It’s designed for both beginners and seasoned professionals.

Transparency and Trust





BJMINING provides clear operational data, fee structures, and earnings reports, empowering users to make informed investment decisions with confidence.

BJMINING offers mining contracts for every budget—from as little as $100 to large-scale investments. Below is a sample earnings table:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

A Scalable Platform for a Global User Base

BJMINING’s platform is built for both novice and professional users, with intuitive dashboards, multi-currency support, and integrated performance analytics. As cloud mining becomes a more viable solution amid rising energy and hardware costs, the company is focused on building long-term partnerships with regional energy providers and data infrastructure stakeholders.

This expansion announcement reaffirms BJMINING’s mission to democratize access to crypto mining through innovation, scale, and security. The company has plans to add three new data centers in Q3 and is exploring joint ventures in renewable-powered mining operations.

About BJMINING

BJMINING is a global cloud mining company dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining more accessible and sustainable. With over 5 million users, 60+ mining farms, and a presence in 180+ countries, BJMINING leverages cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver efficient, hardware-free mining services.

Website: https://bjmining.com

App Download: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.