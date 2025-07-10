Floorstocks Releases Exclusive Nasdaq MarketSite Interview with Wellgistics Health Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX)

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floorstocks, a financial media platform with over 1.2 million active retail investors, has released an exclusive CEO interview filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite with Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX). The full interview is now available on YouTube and Floorstocks.com, offering investors a front-row look at one of healthcare’s most disruptive emerging growth companies.

https://youtu.be/gJJlbqd7Mv8

https://www.floorstocks.com

Hosted by market veteran Kenneth Polcari, the interview unpacks how Wellgistics is modernizing the $600+ billion U.S. prescription drug market—eliminating intermediaries, restoring transparency, and enabling faster, compliant fulfillment from manufacturer to patient.

“This is the kind of story our audience responds to—real revenue, strong leadership, and a disruptive path forward,” said Richard Davis, CEO of Floorstocks. “The Wellgistics message is timely, clear, and rooted in solving systemic inefficiencies that the market can no longer ignore.”

The conversation highlights Wellgistics’ vertically integrated tech stack, growing national footprint, and its AI-powered infrastructure supporting pharmacies, providers, manufacturers, and employer groups.

“We appreciated the opportunity to speak directly to the investor community through Floorstocks,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. “They have our full permission to distribute, quote, and promote this interview. We believe transparency builds trust—and this conversation lays out our vision clearly: fixing a broken system with scalable solutions built for today’s healthcare challenges.”

This feature is part of a larger investor education campaign aimed at bringing institutional visibility to Wellgistics Health as it scales its direct distribution network, expands employer carve-out programs, and doubles down on compliant, tech-enabled pharmacy solutions.

About Floorstocks

Floorstocks is a financial media platform connecting high-growth public companies with the next generation of investors. Through exclusive interviews, omnichannel storytelling, and high-impact distribution across YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and email, Floorstocks is redefining how public markets are explained to the modern investor. Learn more at www.floorstocks.com.

About Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX)

Wellgistics Health moves medications from maker to taker—faster, cheaper, and smarter. Its platform spans wholesale distribution, digital script routing, and hub services like eligibility, prior authorization, adherence, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. A PBM alternative—but PBM-agnostic—WGRX empowers manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and employer groups with transparent, end-to-end medication access.

Disclaimer: Floorstocks Inc. was engaged by Wellgistics Health Inc. (WGRX) for a paid investor awareness campaign valued at $75,000. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security.

