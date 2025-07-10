Groceryshop Launches Test Kitchen and Adds C-Suite Innovators to Mainstage Menu

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groceryshop, the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, today announced several key additions to the Groceryshop 2025 program (September 28th to October 1st at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas): the launch of its groundbreaking new AI Test Kitchen program and the addition of prominent C-suite leaders to the mainstage speaker lineup.

Over 5,000 senior executives from the leading retailers, brands and technology companies across the global grocery and CPG ecosystem, representing more than 50 countries, will gather at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to discuss the latest strategies, technologies and innovations for engaging and retaining today’s digital-first consumers.

Introducing the Groceryshop Test Kitchen

New for 2025, Groceryshop’s Test Kitchen offers retailers and brand attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into deploying AI across their businesses to drive meaningful change and greater ROI. These 40-minute intensive and highly immersive sessions have been curated to deliver actionable AI business use cases from leading analysts and senior executives from industry-leading retailers and consumer brands from across the grocery and CPG ecosystem. These exclusive sessions address specialized topics across key strategic areas including technology infrastructure, marketing and data analytics, and operations. Featured sessions include:

Preparing Your Data and Tech Stack for Agentic AI

Enhancing Product Recommendations with Generative AI

Optimizing Store Layouts and Shelf Space

AI Tools for Precise Forecasting and Inventory Levels

Agentic AI and Predictive Analytics for Sales Negotiations



Test Kitchen sessions are also designed to foster maximum engagement with advanced registration ensuring optimal group sizes for deeper learning.

Other immersive experiences include the Store of Tomorrow, the event’s signature showcase of next-generation in-store grocery technologies spanning order fulfillment, inventory management, and retail media solutions.

Groceryshop attendees will also be able to participate in Meetup, the show's signature double opt-in meetings program. Participants are connected with other attendees that align with their goals and objectives to maximize the quality of meetings scheduled across the event.

C-Suite Innovators Join Mainstage Program

Groceryshop also announced today the latest additions to the show’s mainstage keynote line up. Joel Rampoldt (CEO of Lidl US), Priya Nair (President of Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever), Allison Ellsworth (Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Poppi) and Jack Sinclair (CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market) will join the over 150 anticipated speakers from across the globe slated to share their insights at this year’s event.

Additional confirmed speakers to date include:

Andrea Albright, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, International & Operating Partner, Massmart - Walmart

Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer - Whole Foods

Gina Claxton, Corporate VP, U.S. Retail & Consumer Goods - Microsoft

Katie Neil, Head of Connected Commerce, North America - The Coca-Cola Company

Neil Reynolds, Global Chief Customer & Digital Commerce Officer - Mars Wrigley

Jean-Paul Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer - Mars Pet Nutrition

- Andrea Steele, AVP eCommerce & Customer Marketing - Kraft Heinz

Danielle Sporkin, SVP, Media & Marketing Services - Ferrero

Cristina Marinucci, VP, Global Growth & Omni Commercial Insights - Mondelēz International

Linda Bethea, CMO , North America - Danone

, North America - Leslie Lee, VP, Digital Experience - Hormel Foods

David McIntosh, Chief Connected Stores Officer - Instacart

Tom Ward, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, End to End - Sam's Club

Christine Foster, SVP - Kroger Precision Marketing

Liz Roche, VP, Media and Measurement - Albertsons Media Collective

Oliver Vogt, CEO , Transcend - Tesco

, Transcend - Raghu Mahadevan, EVP, Logistics & Chief Digital Officer - 7-Eleven

- And many more!

“This year's program showcases the caliber of visionary leadership driving transformation across our industry," said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop. "The AI Test Kitchen, combined with our exceptional speaker lineup, provides the perfect recipe for senior executives to collaborate on solving the most pressing challenges facing retailers and brands today.”

Registration for Groceryshop 2025 is now open. To learn more about today’s announcement, as well as sponsorship and speaking opportunities, please visit Groceryshop.com.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit https://groceryshop.com.

