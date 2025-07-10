2025 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set® Available July 17

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 United States Mint (Mint) Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on July 17 at noon (ET). The set contains two cards of 10 coins each, one from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and the other from the United States Mint at Denver, for a total of 20 coins. Each of the two cards includes the following 2025-dated coins with uncirculated finishes:

All Five 2025 American Women Quarters™ honoring Ida B. Wells – investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader; Juliette Gordon Low – founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America; Dr. Vera Rubin – astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation and uncovered crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern – visionary disability justice activist; and Althea Gibson – multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf.

One Native American $1 Coin, honoring Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, hula expert, and educator Mary Kawena Pukui, a Native Hawaiian, with a reverse (tails) design that features the likeness of Mary Kawena Pukui wearing a hibiscus flower, a kukui nut lei, and a muʻumuʻu adorned with an aloha print. Stylized depictions of water appear in the background. Inscriptions include her name, “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$1,” and “Nānā I Ke Kumu,” which translates literally to “Look to the Source.” The obverse (heads) design retains the central figure of the “Sacagawea” design first produced in 2000, with inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The set is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity included in the packaging.

The 2025 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $33.25. Production is limited to 190,000 units with no household order limits. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit the product page (product code 25RJ).

The 2025 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For additional details about subscriptions, visit here.

This set is sold through the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The 2025 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please visit https://www.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to Mint products, the Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 17, 2025, at noon ET.

