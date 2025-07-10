BairesDev’s AI Awarded Initiatives Cut Time-to-Hire by 50% and Drove $40M in Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software development company, announced it received two Gold Globee® Awards for Technology in the categories Best IT Workplace of the Year and Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, as well as a Silver Globee for Most Innovative Training Program. These honors reflect BairesDev’s focus on innovation and its position as one of the most desirable workplaces for top tech professionals.

“We’ve spent years engineering scalable systems that center on people, precision, and performance,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. “We’ve seen firsthand how human talent and AI can work together to solve real problems at scale. Talent has always been the foundation of every successful company, but in times of rapid change, it’s what allows organizations to adapt and grow.”

The company was named:

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence : BairesDev’s proprietary AI systems were selected as winners for driving results across recruitment, talent retention, and sales. So far, these tools have cut time-to-hire by 50%, reduced attrition by more than half, and generated $40M+ in new revenue.

BairesDev was recognized for its fully remote, high-trust culture across 50+ countries. The company currently has a 9% turnover rate, well below the industry rate. According to Comparably, BairesDev has a workforce satisfaction score. The company empowers its workforce through mentorship, career growth, and a people-first talent strategy. Most Innovative Training Program : The Circles Program , BairesDev’s peer-led training program, was recognized for its impact across the organization. With 140+ peer-led training sessions, a 93% satisfaction rate, and over 40 business-impact initiatives launched by Circles members, the program fosters both professional development and cross-functional collaboration.



The Globee Awards for Technology honor organizations that lead innovation, employee experience, and business transformation across the tech landscape. Winners are selected through a rigorous, merit-based process. Each nomination is reviewed by independent industry experts and scored across four key criteria: the significance of the achievement, the clarity and depth of the written submission, the strength of the summary, and the relevance and credibility of supporting materials.

