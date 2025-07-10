24-Year-Old Mum Builds Thriving Business and Achieves Top Rank with Global Beauty Brand MONAT

SYDNEY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more women are rejecting the limits of the traditional 9–5, one young mum is rewriting the rules—blending social media, purpose, and grit to build a thriving business.

At 24 years old, Māori-born mum Malaahi Davis has become MONAT Australia’s newest Associate Executive Director, one of the company’s highest leadership ranks.

Her journey began just over two years ago, when Davis, a new mum living in shared housing without access to government support, joined MONAT with $375 borrowed from her partner and mother. Within her first six months, she earned a meaningful income and qualified for her first international brand trip to the Bahamas.

“I was 17, dropped out of high school and moved to Australia,” Davis shared. “By 19, I was pregnant, living in a shared home, and had no financial safety net. When I found out I was going to be a mum, I knew I had to change my life.”

Davis discovered MONAT through Instagram and gave herself a six-month deadline to make it work. Since enrolling in December 2022, she’s earned four incentive trips and in 2023, was named MONAT’s Rookie of the Year, awarded to the top-performing new Market Partner globally.

“The day I could afford my baby’s first birthday party… that was huge,” she said. “Being able to take my son to play dates, go to the shops, or go out for breakfast without the constant stress of money—that’s the kind of freedom that really matters.”

Her story reflects a broader shift among women seeking flexible, purpose-led careers that offer more than just a paycheck.

“Malaahi is a true testament to resilience and hard work,” said MONAT CEO Ray Urdaneta. “Her story is one we hear from so many women looking to help their families. We work tirelessly to change lives around the world—and this is further proof that when people are given the right tools, support, and belief, incredible things can happen.”

About MONAT

Founded in 2014, MONAT Global is a social selling beauty company offering premium haircare, skincare, and wellness products. MONAT’s business model empowers individuals to build purpose-driven businesses through community, innovation, and a passion for helping others look and feel their best.

