BJMining Unveils Next-Gen Cloud Mining Platform, Set to Redefine Industry Standards

London, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, as cryptocurrencies become increasingly mainstream, investors are looking for lower barriers, higher efficiency, and more secure and stable ways to grow their digital assets. BJMining, as a globally leading and fully compliant cloud mining platform, is leveraging its innovative service model and robust technical infrastructure to redefine the operational logic and value system of the cloud mining industry.





One-click mining: making complex technology simple

Traditional mining often requires professional mining machines, complex settings and expensive electricity bills, but BJMining breaks all these barriers. Users only need to register an account and select a contract to start smart cloud mining. No equipment is required. The entire process is managed and operated by the platform, and the income is automatically distributed every day.

New users can get a $15 trial bonus when they register, which allows them to get started at zero cost and quickly experience the passive income brought by crypto assets.

Diversified contracts to meet different profit expectations

BJMining launches flexible and diverse cloud mining contracts based on the capital size and risk preferences of different users. Some of the contracts are as follows:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2 days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7 days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15 days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30 days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $1,2000 40 days $12,000+$8,160 Antminer S21e XP Hyd $2,7000 45 days $27,000+$21,870

All contracts are scheduled by the AI ​​intelligent system, with transparent returns and daily settlement, and the contract takes effect immediately after purchase





Green computing power, environmental protection and profit

BJMining is committed to green energy applications. All mining data centers are deployed in countries or regions that use solar energy, wind energy or hydropower to fulfill their carbon neutrality commitments. This not only reduces operating costs, but also makes the platform an investment option that complies with global environmental protection trends.

Seven advantages to build global trust

New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration, allowing them to experience cloud mining at zero cost;





No mining machines or maintenance required, the contract can be started with one click and the income can be settled daily;





AI intelligent scheduling + green energy, computing power online rate 99.9%, zero carbon footprint of electricity consumption;





McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual security protection, platform assets are insured by AIG;





With zero management and hidden fees, our revenue chain is fully traceable, transparent, and clear;





Supports multi-currency withdrawals, including BTC, USDT, DOGE, ETH, XRP, etc., to wallets within seconds;





including BTC, USDT, DOGE, ETH, XRP, etc., to wallets within seconds; Invitation rebate mechanism: 3% for direct referrals and 2% for indirect referrals, with no upper limit on earnings.

Break the passive waiting and turn to active value-added

In the current environment of sharp fluctuations in currency prices and volatile market sentiment, more and more investors have realized that it is difficult to control the future by simply "buy and hold". Instead of being anxious and missing opportunities between ups and downs, it is better to turn your attention to more stable, low-risk, and continuously growing income plans. Through the intelligent cloud mining service provided by BJMining, users do not need to pay too much attention to market fluctuations, and can also achieve stable daily passive income. This is not only a more rational way of investment, but also a new concept of digital asset management throughout the bull and bear cycles.

Visit https://bjmining.com or contact the platform email info@bjmining.com now to start your smart cloud mining journey and witness the new era of digital asset freedom!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.