PS&S Acquires Office Specializing in Engineering for Life Sciences, Chemical Process Industries

WARREN, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying and environmental firm with a 63-year history, has acquired an engineering practice in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The employees will join the architectural/engineering group at PS&S, bringing clean space design expertise and process engineering services to PS&S as well as contributing to the company’s strategic goal of increasing its presence in the Eastern Pennsylvania area.

The employees bring comprehensive experience in process design across the life sciences, pharmaceutical and food industries. From cleanroom configurations to sterile product flows, their work has helped to shape facilities that feed the world and save lives.

“PS&S is thrilled to welcome these talented process engineers, who, by joining forces with our architecture and engineering teams, will complement our existing capabilities in the life sciences space,” said PS&S President and CEO, John Sartor. “Bringing on these employees in Allentown aligns with our general growth initiatives, enhancing our ability to service our clients on a nationwide basis.”

“We look forward to using our prowess in pharmaceutical GMPs, GMP manufacturing process and bioprocess design to help PS&S advance its process engineering abilities across the life sciences, pharmaceutical and food industries,” said PS&S Senior Project Executive, David Marks. “Vastly focused on the life sciences and clean manufacturing industries, we’re eager to help PS&S step into the next phase of its evolution and build stronger, more integrated solutions for the firm’s clientele.”

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit www.psands.com.

Media Contact:

Deborah Kostroun

201-403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com