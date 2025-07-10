As Bitcoin Surges Past $110k and XRP Outpaces SOL, NR7 Miner Launches AI-Optimized Multi-Coin Cloud Mining Platform

LONDON, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero-hardware access to Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP mining amid crypto bull market

LONDON, July 10, 2025 — Amid Bitcoin’s historic breach of $110,000 and XRP’s transaction velocity surpassing Solana (SOL), NR7 Miner today unveiled its revolutionary AI-optimized cloud mining platform at https://nr7miner.com. The service enables instant participation in BTC, DOGE, and XRP mining without hardware investments, capitalizing on the triple-digit growth of these assets.

"Converging bull markets demand agile tools," stated Alexandra Vance, CEO of NR7 Miner. "Our platform transforms complex mining operations into one-click revenue streams – no technical expertise required."

Market Momentum Driving Demand

Bitcoin: Up 78% YTD following U.S. Treasury’s digital reserve adoption

XRP: Transaction speed hits 5,307 TPS (vs. SOL’s 4,900), driving 240% institutional inflow

Dogecoin: Post-transformation into a payment utility with capped supply, DOGE sees 152% merchant adoption growth

⚡ AI-Optimized Mining Technology

NR7 Miner’s proprietary SmartCloud 2.0 system delivers unprecedented efficiency:

Dynamic AI Allocation: Shifts computing power across 20+ coins every 0.05 seconds based on 300+ profitability metrics

15-Second Withdrawals: Patent-pending StreamChain® tech slashes payout times by 60x vs. competitors

Global Edge Network: 23 low-latency nodes ensure 99.98% uptime

"When a Texas user withdrew $28,600 in 14 seconds yesterday, we knew traditional mining was obsolete," noted CTO Dr. Evan Richter.

ESG-Certified Sustainable Operations

With regulators prioritizing green crypto initiatives, NR7 Miner leads with:

100% Renewable Energy: 80 solar/wind/geothermal facilities worldwide

85% Lower Carbon Footprint: Verified by Ernst & Young’s blockchain audit



CO₂ Offset: Every $1,000 invested negates 2.5 tonnes of annual emissions

Zero-Barrier Profit Participation

No Hardware Costs: Rent hashpower via web/mobile app

$12 Instant Bonus: New users activate mining immediately

Zero-Fee Withdrawals: Break industry lock-up periods; withdraw anytime

Why Investors Choose NR7 Miner:

*"While traditional mining requires $25k+ hardware upgrades to switch coins, our AI does it in 50 milliseconds – turning market volatility into compounded returns."*

– Michael Roy, Head of Sustainable Growth

Act During the Bull Run:

About NR7 Miner

A leader in sustainable cloud mining serves 9.5M users across 190 countries. Its AI-driven platform enables frictionless participation in cryptocurrency mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.