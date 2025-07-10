Power Queen Unveils Revolutionary 12V 100Ah Low-Temp Smart Lithium Battery, Ushering in a New Era of Energy Freedom

Shenzhen, China, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen, a leading innovator in advanced energy storage solutions, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Power Queen 12V 100Ah Low-temp Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery, engineered to deliver superior performance for RV travelers, off-grid enthusiasts, boaters, and homeowners seeking reliable backup power.





Based on advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, the battery outperforms traditional lead-acid batteries in terms of safety, cycle life, and discharge efficiency. 12V 100Ah batteries can deliver up to 1280Wh of usable energy, making them particularly suitable for use in solar energy systems, trolling motors, marine equipment, and home energy storage systems.

Product Highlights and Core Advantages

BCI Group 31 Compliant: This seamlessly interchangeable design allows for an easy transition from lead acid to lithium batteries. Its universal compatibility makes it ideal for trailer RVs, off-grid camping or living, and home solar storage systems.

Low Temperature Charging Protection: Features low temperature charging with automatic power-off protection to maximise battery life and charging efficiency, ensuring safe charging in cold environments, even in the coldest conditions.

Innovative Battery with Bluetooth 5.0: Scan the QR code on the top of the battery to easily connect to the battery via a Bluetooth app and monitor real-time battery status for a superior user experience.

Designed for Trolling Motors to Enhance the Fishing Experience: With low-temperature charging protection and Bluetooth functionality, it's easy to upgrade the fishing gear with Power Queen's 12V 100Ah Bluetooth-enabled marine batteries to keep the ice fishing excitement going in extreme cold conditions.

Built-in Intelligent 100A BMS System: The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) provides comprehensive protection against overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent, short-circuit, over-temperature and low-temperature conditions to extend battery life and keep users safe.

Flexible Expansion of Multiple Batteries: Supports the connection of up to 4 batteries in series (48V system) and 4 batteries in parallel to form an energy storage system of up to 20.48kWh to meet the needs of home, commercial or on-board energy storage.

Multi-scenario Adaptation, Stable as One

Whether users are exploring faraway places in a caravan, experiencing natural life in an off-grid hut, sailing, or looking for a stable battery for a home energy storage system, the Power Queen 12V 100Ah Low-temp Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery will be the core of a trustworthy power. Compatible with mainstream inverters, MPPT controllers and solar systems, it can be flexibly adapted to different power environments.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a leader in the lithium iron phosphate battery market, offering cutting-edge technology at a great value. Committed to innovation and quality, Power Queen focuses on high-performance energy solutions for a wide range of applications including RVs, boat trailer motors, solar storage and more.

With nearly a decade of experience in the battery industry, Power Queen is a leader in the production of lithium iron phosphate batteries. In addition to providing lithium iron phosphate batteries, the company is a pioneer in developing long-term energy solutions. Whether it's mobile energy or home energy storage, Power Queen's dedication to quality and customer focus helps customers achieve true energy freedom.