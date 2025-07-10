Shy Mouse's Math Skills Tested by New Friend in Heartwarming Tale

Charleston, SC, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime’s Journey is a heartwarming tale that follows the life of Prime, an intelligent yet shy mouse who finds joy in his favorite subject: math. Unlike his peers who prefer outdoor games, Prime thrives in the classroom, where numbers and equations come alive. His best friend, One, is always by his side, encouraging him and sharing in his love for puzzles and games. Together, they create a bond that helps Prime feel more confident in his abilities. However, their playful routine takes a turn when they encounter a new mouse who challenges Prime’s mathematical skills. This unexpected confrontation shakes Prime’s self-assurance, leading him to question his knowledge and capabilities.



As Prime grapples with self-doubt, he navigates the complexities of friendship and competition, learning valuable lessons about resilience and self-belief. Mena Ciarlone structured the narrative to highlight how true strength comes not only from academic prowess but also from the courage to embrace one’s unique talents. Throughout this journey, Prime learns to confront his insecurities and recognize his worth beyond mere numbers. The story beautifully captures the essence of friendship and the importance of believing in oneself.



Readers will be captivated by Prime’s heartfelt struggles and triumphs as he faces his fears and strives to reclaim his confidence. Prime’s Journey inspires young readers to embrace their individuality and reminds them that, with the right support, they can overcome challenges and achieve greatness. This enchanting story resonates with anyone who has ever felt uncertain about their abilities, encouraging them to pursue their passions with confidence.



Prime’s Journey is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.





About the Author: Mena Ciarlone, born and raised in Massachusetts, dedicated her career to young children as a Kindergarten and elementary school educator. Her extensive experience includes roles as a curriculum coordinator, adjunct faculty member at a local university, and elementary school principal. Mena believes that children learn best through connections to concepts and skills, which inspired her to write Prime’s Journey. In her free time, she enjoys long walks with her beloved cockapoo and cherishes gatherings with family and friends. Mena’s passion for education and storytelling shines through in her writing, making it a delightful read for students and caregivers alike.

