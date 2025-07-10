Matrixport Establishes Strategy XAUm Reserve, Remains Bullish on the Future of Tokenized Real-World Assets

Singapore, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Matrixport, the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services, announced that Matrixport Ventures, the investment arm of Matrixport, has completed a strategic reserve of XAUm equivalent to US$3 million, and plans to continue to increase its holdings of XAUm in stages. Matrixport will strengthen the stability of its financial reserves through the strategic reserve of XAUm, expand the depth of gold's application in the on-chain financial ecosystem, and comprehensively improve its product and service capabilities.









XAUm is a tokenized gold issued by Matrixdock, a RWA tokenization platform under Matrixport, at the end of 2024. It is 1:1 anchored to 99.99% pure physical gold certified by LBMA, hosted by the world's top gold vaults, Brink's and Malca-Amit. XAUm supports offline redemption of physical gold in Singapore and Hong Kong. With high-standard casting, strict auditing, and leading multi-chain deployment (compatibility support for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Plume, HashKey, etc.), XAUm has reached cooperation with well-known protocols such as UniSwap, PancakeSwap, Kinza Finance, and is ranked among the Top 3 gold tokens on-chain adoption rates.



"Against the backdrop of intensifying global macro uncertainties and rising demand for risk aversion, XAUm, as the cornerstone asset of on-chain gold, possesses the long-term strategic value of hedging against cyclical fluctuations and inflation risks, and becomes an indispensable high-quality asset anchor for on-chain finance. Strategic holding of XAUm has become an important allocation for institutions to optimize their financial reserves and enhance their risk resistance." John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, stated, "Matrixport will focus on expanding on-chain applications for XAUm to build a tokenized gold financial system covering the whole ecosystem of trading, lending, and investing, enhance the liquidity and availability of on-chain assets, and help global investors efficiently allocate high-quality assets. "



Tokenized Gold, as a cross-cycle and cross-market stateless asset, has become the preferred choice for global risk avoidance. Following the international spot gold prices rise, institutions continue to increase their gold holdings, and global central banks have purchased more than 1,000 tons of gold for the third consecutive year. XAUm, as a deep fusion of blockchain and physical gold, breaks through the geographic and liquidity limitations of traditional gold, reshapes its financial attributes and trading paradigm, and is an important choice for on-chain financial asset allocation. With the continuous increase of XAUm's financial use scenarios, XAUm will further broaden the boundaries of tokenized gold's stable income, unleash the capital efficiency of RWA, and help global investors rebuild their asset security and sovereignty in the new era of digital finance. Matrixport's strategic reserve of XAUm may pave the way for institutional allocations in XAUm, allowing for effective hedging against cyclical risks and optimizing debt management.



About Matrixport



Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research, and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.



Matrixport official website:：https://www.matrixport.com



About Matrixdock



Matrixdock is a premier platform under Matrixport Group that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions.In 2024, Matrixdock launched XAUm, a tokenized gold asset fully backed by 99.99% purity gold, providing investors with a trusted and transparent digital asset linked to LBMA-accredited gold.



With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for on-chain finance, Matrixdock aims to provide diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.



Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/



