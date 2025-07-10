Roberts Bank Terminal 2 procurement underway, with Vancouver Fraser Port Authority issuing a request for qualifications for a construction team

Vancouver, B.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has started its search to find the best qualified team to progress construction planning and build the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project—a key milestone in advancing this nationally significant project.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2, a future state-of-the-art marine container terminal at the Port of Vancouver, will support Canada’s trade diversification goals by unlocking over $100 billion in new trade capacity and contributing $3 billion in GDP annually.

“We’re excited to issue the request for qualifications today and move this vital project forward. To meet Canada’s needs in today’s quickly evolving trade landscape, we have accelerated our efforts to deliver Roberts Bank Terminal 2—a project that will strengthen Canada’s economic security and deliver trade resilience,” said Victor Pang, CFO at the port authority. “The terminal will be a catalyst for economic transformation nationally—from supporting Prairie grain exports and B.C.’s forestry sector, to communities who depend on reliable and affordable access to essential goods on store shelves.”

As part of a competitive selection process for the landmass and wharf component of the project, the port authority has selected a progressive design-build procurement with target price model. An independent fairness monitor has been appointed to oversee the fairness of the process.

The contract includes the delivery of an approximately 100-hectare marine landmass, 35-hectare widened causeway, 1,300-metre wharf structure and berth pocket, and expanded tug basin.

To support the port authority’s award-winning environmental plan, the contract also includes the construction of a marine terminal fish passage to support juvenile salmon migration, and the civil works for onsite habitat enhancement and the South Arm Jetty Tidal Marsh Project—a priority project for First Nations to benefit fish and wildlife.

The request for qualifications marks the first step in the procurement process. Interested construction teams must provide an interim submission confirming their interest by September 18, 2025, and submit details of their qualifications by September 25, 2025. The port authority will shortlist three teams this fall, who will then be invited to submit a proposal.

The selected team will have extensive experience in collaboratively delivering major marine infrastructure projects with comparable technical, logistical, environmental and regulatory requirements, as well as a proven ability to deliver on First Nations’ commitments. Additional procurement opportunities will be made available in the coming years, including specialist sub-contracting and material supply for the landmass and wharf sub-contracts, and a terminal concession procurement in the late-2020s to select the operator that will build, equip, and operate the new terminal.

“The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has a proven track record of delivering dozens of major infrastructure projects across the region,” said Pang. “We look forward to collaborating with the future construction partner, First Nations, and government to deliver this project efficiently and safely—with environmental protection as a top priority.”

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 will drive economic prosperity by generating more than 18,000 construction jobs* and 17,000 well-paying long-term jobs annually during operation, while supporting Canadian businesses with cost competitive access to diverse markets. It will also create lasting benefits for the community of Delta through the $6 million Roberts Bank Terminal 2 community legacy fund, which will launch this summer.

The port authority has signed mutual benefits agreements with 27 First Nations, who have provided consent for the project to proceed. Consultation and collaboration will continue with First Nations on economic development opportunities, including Indigenous procurement, contracting, and employment opportunities.

Following the federal and provincial governments’ approval of the project in 2023, the port authority submitted a Species at Risk Act-compliant Fisheries Act Authorization application in 2024 and has a joint commitment with government and regulators to receive a decision on this final major permit application no later than October 2026.

Construction is planned to begin in 2028, and the terminal is expected to be in operation by the mid-2030s.

To view the procurement documents and respond to the request for qualifications, visit the BC Bid website.

A project information session will be held in Vancouver on July 22, 2025. To receive an invitation, interested construction teams should complete the receipt confirmation form and confidentiality agreement included in the request for qualifications.

For more information about Roberts Bank Terminal 2, visit the project webpage.

* The jobs generated during construction are equivalent to person-years of employment.