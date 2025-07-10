Yocan Black Unveils Cloud³ and Pocket: A Monumental Leap for Cannabis Concentrates

Sacramento, California, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a moment that marks not just a milestone for a brand, but a turning point for every cannabis user, Yocan Black proudly announces the release of two revolutionary innovations: the Cloud³ Chamber and the Pocket Smart Wax Pen. Together, they redefine how flavor, power, and precision can exist in harmony—raising the standard for concentrate vaporizers across the industry.





From the Company That Set the Standard—Comes the Next One

For over a decade, Yocan.com has been a pillar in the world of concentrates—long before legalization reached the mainstream. Walk into any smoke shop across the country, and Yocan is there: respected, expected, and trusted. Yocan Black is the evolution of that legacy—a division founded not to iterate, but to innovate. With a mantra of “If no one’s done it, it has to be explored,” Yocan Black exists to push boundaries, break invisible rules, and build what others only dream of.

Today, that dream is reality.

Introducing Cloud³: The Chamber that Changes Everything

The Yocan Black Cloud³ chamber is not an upgrade. It’s a redefinition.

2x larger than Cloud², delivering longer, bigger, and better sessions.

360° Ceramic Heating from wall and base, ensuring every hit is fast, full, and even.

1° Sensor with 1 ms Correction — Unmatched temperature precision and consistency.

External Airflow Design — Consistent purity & flavor potency. No alcohol submersion needed.

100% Ceramic Dish & Housing — Ensures clean flavor and nonstick cleanup, every time.

Rated for 2,000+ Sessions — Longevity you can rely on—for months, possibly years.

Universal Compatibility with all Yocan Black devices from 2024 and newer.

Cloud³ doesn’t just heat—it adapts, adjusts, and delivers. Every time.

Pocket: Power and Precision, Redefined

Built around the Cloud³ chamber, the Yocan Black Pocket Smart Wax Pen puts real-time control, flavor clarity, and ergonomic design in the palm of your hand—and is built to evolve with future chambers.

Cloud³ Chamber Inside — Our most advanced ceramic chamber, now in your pocket.

1°/1s Control — Set your temperature and duration with surgical precision.

OLED Display — Crisp readout of your settings, right at your fingertips.

Haptic Feedback — Subtle vibrations confirm selections and session starts.

RGB Status Bar — Visual feedback that’s both functional and expressive.

Angled Silicone Mouthpiece — Boosts performance, improves comfort, resists heat & splash.

Tethered Cap — Essentials built in for clean, quick loading.

Instant Power — Pass-through USB-C. Hit while charging. Fast charging.

Up to 15 Sessions Per Charge — All-day, all-night power with a battery built to last years.

Slim, Pocket-Ready Design — True portability without compromise.

Unibody Cast Aluminum Body — Durable, lightweight, and built to last.

Pocket gives smart rig performance, everywhere.

A Moment for the Culture

This isn’t just a product drop—it’s a cultural event. For the flavor seekers, the cloud chasers, the daily dabbers and the first-timers—Cloud³ and Pocket are here for all of us. Because this isn’t about what a vaporizer can be. It’s about what it should be.

Yocan didn’t just help invent the modern wax pen. We’re reinventing it again.

Yocan Black is now launching a global recruitment drive for Pocket Experience Officers, inviting tech enthusiasts to submit test applications at Yocan.com/r and jointly refine the product experience.





About Yocan Black

Yocan Black is a purpose-built division of Yocan, dedicated to the future of premium concentrates and the culture surrounding them. Led by a U.S.-based team of experienced daily dabbers, Black was founded to create tools that don’t just perform—they resonate. Every product is designed in close conversation with real users, rooted in the daily rituals, needs, and ideas of the concentrate community itself.

With an emphasis on precision, clarity, and clean design, Yocan Black delivers thoughtful innovations shaped by experience—not assumption. This is where engineering meets intention—and where modern concentrate users find products that feel made for them, and more importantly, by them. Because they are.

Media Contact:

Jimmy

Wholesale: info@yocantech.com

Website: yocanblack.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocanblack

Shenzhen Yocan Technology Co., LTD.