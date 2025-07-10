Is This the Hidden Asset That Could Help Support Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”?

Baltimore, MD, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent presentation from ex-CIA analyst and former White House advisor Jim Rickards is sparking interest as lawmakers prepare for the unveiling of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”—a sweeping proposal focused on energy, infrastructure, and national strength.

The timing has raised a question few are asking: Could the U.S. already possess the material foundation to help support this bold agenda—without printing money or borrowing from abroad?

A Resource Most Americans Have Never Heard Of

In his presentation, Rickards highlights something often ignored in fiscal debates: the value of the vast mineral deposits buried beneath federally controlled U.S. land. These resources—lithium, uranium, copper, rare earths—are essential to everything from national defense to technology.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” he writes .

He continues: “The nature of this ‘trust’ as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

Signs of a Policy Reversal

President Trump recently stated: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up” .

Rickards interprets this as a meaningful shift. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

While Rickards doesn’t comment on these actions directly funding the “Big Beautiful Bill,” his presentation suggests they may serve as a crucial backdrop to the administration’s economic push.

A Public Resource, Not a Public Giveaway

“This isn’t some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards clarifies. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

He emphasizes that the resource isn’t theoretical—it’s real, known, and documented. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them”.

After Decades of Delay, a Window Opens

Rickards also notes how long these resources have remained locked away: “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

“We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it” . Whether that’s finally about to change remains to be seen—but Rickards says the alignment of timing and policy is no coincidence.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a central role in the development of the Petrodollar Accord and has served as a strategic consultant to multiple administrations. A bestselling author and widely followed commentator, Rickards is known for his insights on America’s economic trajectory and global power dynamics.