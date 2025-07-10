5-hour ENERGY® – with its Golf-Inspired Transfusion Flavor – Tee’s Off with Upper Deck Golf and an Opportunity to Win a Trip to a Golf Tournament

Farmington Hills, Michigan, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products teamed up with Upper Deck Golf for an unforgettable golfing adventure this summer. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or one of the 47 million golfers nationwide, 5-hour ENERGY® fuels your fandom with its Transfusion flavor in numerous iconic stadiums and ballparks across the country.

“Transfusion 5-hour ENERGY® – inspired by the drink that celebrates a perfect round – is the ideal pairing for Upper Deck Golf,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots. “With epic stadium views, unforgettable shots, and a boost that lasts beyond the final hole, this is an experience sports fans and golfers won’t want to miss.”

Living Essentials, LLC released the 5-hour ENERGY® Transfusion flavor last summer, inspired by the popular golf course drink – grape, ginger, lime and an on-par boost, sans alcohol. Since its launch, the Transfusion-flavored 5-hour ENERGY® shot has been a hit with both golfers and non-golfers, offering a refreshing boost to keep energy levels high on and off the course.

Upper Deck Golf transforms iconic stadiums into golf courses, offering fans the unique opportunity to test their skills in a setting unlike any other. Players will complete a nine-hole round, teeing off from various points in the stadium and aiming for custom greens on the field below. Proceeds from the event benefit Stand Up to Cancer, a charitable organization that raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients.

There are three 5-hour ENERGY® activation areas at each stadium site: a sampling booth, the 5-hour ENERGY® sponsored hole (#5, of course), and the Long Drive Challenge.

In addition, Living Essentials, LLC, via its Fore the Win contest, is providing an opportunity to win a trip for two to nearly any golf tournament in the U.S. To enter, participants must buy any 5-hour ENERGY® product between July 1, 2025 and October 31, 2025 and enter the contest by uploading their receipt HERE.

To purchase tickets for upcoming Upper Deck Golf events, visit UpperDeckGolfing.com.

Transfusion flavored 5-hour ENERGY® shots are available at 5HourEnergy.com, Walmart.com, Costco Business Center, and in select convenience stores. They will soon be available on Amazon.com and in Walmart stores.

Attachments