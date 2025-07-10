JAMining Launches AI-Powered XRP Cloud Mining Contracts Amid Market Surge, Offering Real-Time Passive Income

London, United Kingdom , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset landscape is entering a transformative phase, and XRP, the cross-border payment token originally tailored for enterprise use, is now becoming a viable passive income stream for everyday investors. UK-based JAMining, a pioneer in AI-driven crypto infrastructure, has announced the launch of its XRP cloud mining contracts — a new generation of mining solutions combining smart automation, multi-currency flexibility, and real-time daily payouts.

The move comes at a critical moment in the XRP ecosystem, as the token remains resilient above the $2.25 threshold and shows renewed bullish momentum. Daily transaction volumes have surged over 90%, signaling strong market engagement. Analysts now eye the $2.44 mark as a technical breakout point that could unlock broader upside, while long-term forecasts remain highly optimistic.

A Smarter Way to Mine XRP

JAMining’s latest product release allows users to participate in XRP mining without the burdens of hardware or technical expertise. Through AI-optimized algorithms, the platform dynamically allocates computing power across multiple assets — including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDC — based on market conditions, while rewarding users daily in their preferred cryptocurrency.

“We believe cryptocurrency mining should be frictionless, transparent, and available to everyone,” said a JAMining spokesperson. “Our XRP contracts reflect this vision, giving users direct access to blockchain rewards without speculative risk or operational complexity.”

Key Features of the XRP Mining Contracts:

Daily XRP Rewards: Real-time payouts with no hardware setup or maintenance





Real-time payouts with no hardware setup or maintenance Multi-Asset Support: Earn in BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC or XRP — with seamless switching





Earn in BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC or XRP — with seamless switching AI Yield Optimization: Real-time algorithmic distribution for maximizing returns





Real-time algorithmic distribution for maximizing returns Global Accessibility: 100% remote control via web or app, anytime, anywhere





100% remote control via web or app, anytime, anywhere Capital Protected: Full principal returned at contract expiry, minimizing risk





Contract Examples with Fixed Returns:





One Platform, Global Reach

Founded in 2004 and serving over 11 million users across 183 countries, JAMining is one of the few platforms combining full mobile accessibility with an AI-based mining strategy tailored for modern investors. Whether users seek short-term income or long-term digital asset accumulation, the platform’s contracts offer institutional-grade structure with consumer-friendly simplicity.

In parallel with the rising demand for environmentally responsible mining, JAMining remains committed to green energy operations and transparent reporting, aligning its infrastructure with ESG standards and future-ready compliance.

XRP’s Macro Trajectory & JAMining’s Strategic Timing

As regulatory clarity around Ripple Labs improves and talk of potential XRP-related ETFs intensifies, investor sentiment is shifting toward structured, lower-risk exposure. JAMining’s XRP contracts provide a reliable bridge between speculative holding and consistent income — empowering users to benefit from XRP’s momentum without needing to predict price movements.

“Whether you’re holding XRP for the long haul or just entering the ecosystem, JAMining offers a secure path to daily earnings that grows with the network.”

About JAMining

JAMining is an AI-powered crypto mining platform regulated in the United Kingdom, offering compliant, hardware-free investment access to high-yield digital asset contracts. Built on principles of transparency, automation, and accessibility, JAMining is redefining how users participate in the Web3 economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.