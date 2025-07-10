Biologic Competition, Payer Pressures, and Gene Therapy Momentum Define a Pivotal Moment in nAMD and DME Management, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently released research from Spherix Global Insights provides a timely look at the increasingly competitive and complex treatment landscape for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Q2 wave of the syndicated RealTime Dynamix™ studies—based on responses from more than 100 U.S. ophthalmologists, primarily retina specialists—captures current prescribing dynamics, perceptions of leading therapies, and evolving expectations shaped by emerging treatments and payer influence.

Study findings reveal Roche/Genentech’s Vabysmo continues to command the lead in the retina market, earning strong marks for efficacy, physician satisfaction, and flexible dosing. Regeneron’s Eylea HD is steadily gaining ground as retina specialists sharpen their focus on newer, longer-acting options. At the same time, Eylea 2mg remains the preferred second line product, after Avastin, due to its long-term data, efficacy, and safety profile.

Despite high awareness, biosimilars remain on the periphery—particularly in the first-line setting. While many physicians are open to their use in principle, uptake remains modest, constrained in part by clinical conservatism and concerns about interchangeability. However, many ophthalmologists acknowledge that the payer environment could force a shift, especially if step therapy mandates begin to require biosimilar trials before branded biologic access.

Payer influence continues to cast a long shadow over treatment decisions, with roughly three-quarters of respondents reporting that coverage restrictions, prior authorization requirements, and cost-sharing concerns regularly impact prescribing choices. Physicians estimate that one in three patients with nAMD or DME are likely receiving less-than-optimal care due to these access-related hurdles. Most practices now rely on dedicated biologic coordinators to manage the administrative load, but even with support staff in place, prior authorizations remain a major friction point. The increasing use of AI-driven auto-denial systems is only exacerbating these delays, introducing new workflow inefficiencies, and stalling the initiation of preferred therapies.

Amid this increasingly complicated environment, gene therapies are offering a sense of future promise. Ophthalmologists are optimistic about the long-term potential of assets in development such as 4DMT’s 4D-150, AbbVie’s ABBV-RGX-314, and Adverum’s Ixo-vec. These agents are generating significant anticipation for their ability to reduce treatment burden and deliver transformative durability, potentially redefining the landscape beyond traditional biologics. Indeed, as the in-line competitive field tightens and new options on the horizon expand, over 70% of ophthalmologists expect a fundamentally reshaped treatment landscape within the next five years.

The latest Q2 update of the RealTime Dynamix™ series include responses from 112 U.S. ophthalmologists (101 for nAMD; 100 for DME) with high-volume patient caseloads. Data were collected between May 5 and June 11, 2025. As the market continues to shift under the pressure of payer dynamics and pipeline disruption, Spherix will continue to track these developments and deliver actionable insights to keep stakeholders ahead of the curve.

