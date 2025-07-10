BlockchainCloudMining Launches XRP-Based Cloud Mining Contracts to Broaden Asset Utility

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchainCloudMining, a UK-based cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of XRP-compatible cloud mining contracts, enabling holders of XRP to directly participate in crypto mining activities. This strategic update marks a significant step in broadening the utility of XRP beyond traditional cross-border transfers.

The new XRP-based contracts are now available globally on BlockchainCloudMining.com and come at a time when institutional interest in alternative mining strategies and blockchain infrastructure diversification is rising.

XRP is no longer just a transfer tool, but also an asset appreciation tool

“We’ve seen growing interest from users holding XRP who are looking to diversify their digital asset strategy,” said a company spokesperson. “With this launch, BlockchainCloudMining aims to provide an efficient way for users to engage in mining using XRP, without the need for physical hardware or technical complexity.”

XRP, originally developed by Ripple Labs for fast and low-cost transactions, has maintained a strong presence in the digital payments space. With the addition of cloud mining compatibility, BlockchainCloudMining addresses the evolving needs of digital asset holders seeking passive participation in blockchain infrastructure.

BlockchainCloudMining: Start mining machines with XRP and get passive income every day

The platform now supports a total of nine cryptocurrencies for mining contracts, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are conducted via remote green-energy-powered data centers across multiple regions, emphasizing environmental sustainability and 24/7 uptime.

The platform contract income data is transparen t, and the flexible period meets the needs of multiple types of users. BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of period contracts, covering novices to advanced users:

⦁ [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: US$100, contract period 2 days, total income: US$100 + US$6.

⦁ [WhatsMiner M66S]: Investment amount: US$500, contract period 7 days, total income: US$500 + US$45.5.

⦁ [WhatsMiner M60]: Investment amount: US$1,000, contract period 14 days, total income: US$1,000 + US$196.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3,000 + $900.

⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950.

⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】: Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400.

This announcement comes amid wider market discussions around the long-term role of XRP in the crypto economy. BlockchainCloudMining notes that the new feature is designed to give holders of XRP more ways to engage with blockchain infrastructure beyond traditional trading.

The platform is currently carrying out a global registered user program, where new users will be given a $12 upon registration , which can be used to offset the cost of the first contract. The platform also launched a multi-currency invitation rebate mechanism to support team contract profit sharing, further expanding the possibility of passive income.

Conclusion: You don’t need to understand technology to start your "mining machine business" with XRP

For most cryptocurrency holders, the trading market is too volatile and the mining equipment is too complicated. BlockchainCloudMining uses a simple way to allow users to use their XRP to start an "automatic money-making" system in the cloud, without burning their brains or watching the market, and the money will be automatically credited every day.

Between traditional investment and decentralized finance, such a BlockchainCloudMining platform provides a new middle option - safer, easier to use, and more sustainable.

To learn more about the XRP cloud mining option and other supported digital assets, visit the official announcement page at www.BlockchainCloudMining.com .

BlockchainCloudMining is a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform headquartered in London. The company provides users with access to a network of energy-efficient mining infrastructure, supporting multiple digital assets across secure and transparent operations. With a commitment to simplicity, compliance, and sustainability, the platform enables a new generation of users to participate in the blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.