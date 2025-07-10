Whitsons Culinary Group Celebrates Expansion with Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Islandia, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons Culinary Group® is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new Culinary Production and Distribution Center in Berkeley, IL, signifying a significant step in our ongoing growth and innovation strategy.

Whitsons held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, to commemorate this exciting new growth phase. “Investing in the Future, Growing and Evolving Together” was the theme of the commemorative Grand Opening. Berkeley Village President, Robert E. Lee Jr., Berkeley town officials, Whitsons’ clients, board members, and team members, were among the attendees.

Whitsons’ new 125,000-square-foot facility marks a significant milestone in our growth and innovation journey. Serving as both a state-of-the-art culinary production and distribution center and our new Midwest regional corporate office, this FDA and USDA-approved facility expands our capacity to deliver over two million meals each week. It also enables us to introduce new product lines, including chef-crafted sauces, grains, and custom proteins, while maintaining the flexibility, consistency, and customization our clients expect. This expansion enhances our ability to serve as a single-source solution for both on-site contract and prepared meal services, tailored to meet the unique needs of our customers. It is a powerful step forward in bringing our mission to more communities nationwide.

“The opening of our newest Production and Distribution Center is a significant milestone in our long-term vision and commitment to the clients and communities we serve,” said Paul Whitcomb, President and CEO of Whitsons Culinary Group. “By expanding into a new state-of-the-art facility, we’re not only increasing our capacity but also investing in the people, partnerships, and innovation that drive our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ while supporting our growing national footprint.”

“The opening of this facility marks a pivotal milestone in Whitsons’ continued evolution,” said Marie Ffolkes, Managing Partner at GenNx360 and Whitsons' Chair of the Board. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in long-term growth, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We’re proud to support Whitsons as they redefine what it means to nourish and serve.”

About Whitsons Culinary Group®

Whitsons Culinary Group® is a nationally recognized provider of customized dining services for education, healthcare, transportation, food service, and micro-market sectors. Since 1979, Whitsons has remained committed to its mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™, delivering high-quality, nutritious meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. As a certified minority-owned business through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. With a foundation rooted in family values and a people-first culture, Whitsons continues to lead the industry through innovation, operational excellence, and personalized service.

