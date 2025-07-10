Sutter’s CPMC Debuts Sound Wave Therapy to Fight Hard-to-Treat Liver Tumors

San Francisco, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians at Sutter’s CPMC in San Francisco are using a leading-edge medical technology to care for people with liver tumors.

FDA-approved histotripsy uses quick, highly focused sound waves to break apart unwanted tissue, such as tumors, without any incisions. These tiny, precise “pulses” of energy, generated by a specialized machine, gently break down or “dissolve” tumors inside the liver, which can be harder to treat give their location next to important blood vessels. This treatment can be a safer, less invasive option for some people for whom traditional surgical methods, chemotherapy or radiation have posed increased risks or have been ineffective.

“This really feels like the dawn of a new era,” said Dr. Casey Ward, transplant surgeon and CPMC’s surgical director of Living Donor Liver Transplant and Transplant Oncology. “Sutter’s CPMC has always been a destination for exceptional care, offering game-changing treatments. Being one of the first in California to offer this new technology means we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in organ therapies – and giving patients more options, and more hope, than ever before.”

How it Works

A highly skilled, multidisciplinary team at Sutter’s CPMC uses Edison® System histotripsy, which features an ultrasound machine connected to a mobile robotic arm. The arm is positioned above the patient’s abdomen to more precisely and safely target the liver tumor or tumors. After the procedure the patient will typically spend a night in the hospital before being discharged home.

Dr. Ward, along with Dr. Olufoladare Olorunsola and Dr. Brian Bronzo, board-certified interventional radiologists at CPMC, are amongst the first physicians in Northern California trained to skillfully perform the procedure and deliver follow-up care so each patient heals and recovers. Training is currently underway with other CPMC physicians as well.



Advantages of Histotripsy

Histotripsy can support an easier recovery compared with traditional approaches like radiation, which uses targeted X-rays or energy to kill cancer cells, or ablation, which uses heat or cold to destroy tumors. The procedure can also serve as a “bridge to transplant” for some patients, shrinking their tumor so it can be surgically removed before a new organ is required. Research shows that histotripsy may also stimulate the body’s immune system to attack and kill tumor cells, known as the abscopal effect. This effect has been seen in patients following both radiation therapy and ablation, and can produce a similar effect with certain patients who have undergone histotripsy.

Leading Advanced Organ Therapies and Cancer Care into the Future

Histotripsy at Sutter’s CPMC is part of its growing Advanced Organ Therapies program, which provides integrated, minimally invasive and multidisciplinary care to patients who have liver, kidney and pancreas diseases – as well as metabolic disorders that increase risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke. The program supports patients at every stage of their care, offering proactive management before and after surgery, with a focus on preventing or delaying the need for transplants whenever possible. In addition to advanced surgical and interventional therapies like histotripsy, the program also includes specialized weight management services, an enhanced support clinic for patients with complex needs, dedicated transplant coordination, and substance use disorder programs, helping patients receive personalized, whole-person care. Additionally, histotripsy, as one of Sutter’s newest treatments, is now a key part of transplant oncology services within the Sutter system, supporting patients whose aggressive cancers have spread to their liver.

“Whether it is through leading breakthrough research, harnessing the power of the latest technology or embracing the use of creative and complementary therapies, our team’s singular focus is putting patients first,” said Dr. Amanda Wheeler, Sutter Health’s Cancer Service Line chair. “With Sutter’s integrated system as the engine, we are driving toward higher-quality outcomes and better patient experiences.”

Currently, histotripsy is only U.S. FDA-approved for tumors in the liver. For more information about histotripsy at Sutter’s CPMC, call 415-600-1010 or visit: https://www.sutterhealth.org/campaign/liver-cancer.

