CRYPTOSOLO introduces the latest trend in AI-powered cloud mining with a free, one-stop solution for passive crypto income. Mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with zero hardware, no upfront cost, and automated daily payouts. Ideal for b

London, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, the cloud mining industry has ushered in a new revolution. As an industry-leading cloud mining platform, CRYPTOSOLO has become the first choice for many cryptocurrency investors with its "free one-stop service" and "stable income" concepts. Whether you are a newcomer to cryptocurrency or an experienced investor, CRYPTOSOLO provides you with a safe, convenient and efficient mining experience.





Cutting-Edge Security and Efficiency

CRYPTOSOLO leverages advanced cloud infrastructure and AI-driven optimization to maximize mining efficiency and security. All user data and earnings are protected with industry-leading encryption and multi-layer safeguards, providing peace of mind for every participant.

Instant Incentives: Sign up as a new user to instantly receive a $15 bonus and earn a $0.9reward each day you log in.

Flexible Contract Packages: Contract packages are available to assist groups in selecting the appropriate contract based on their budget.

24/7 Operation & Support: The platform system achieves 100% normal operation, meets users' cloud mining needs around the clock, and provides 24-hour technical support.

Main Features and Benefits

Flexible Fixed Income Contracts: Starting from $200, including a two-day trial, and supporting over $10,000 for enterprise plans. Each contract specifies daily expenses and final income.

No Hidden Fees: Investors don't have to pay any hidden fees as they can view their earnings at checkout, without the need for installation, maintenance, or electricity.

Multi-Asset Support: BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC-20 and TRC-20), LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH, USD Multiple Deposit & Withdrawal Methods

Convenient and diverse financial options. Generous Referral Program: Invite friends, family, and followers to join and earn rewards together through our multi-tiered referral system.

Global Reliability: Dependability is ensured by contracts that offer 100% reliability, fueled with renewable energy mining farms globally and supported by a team working around the clock to create world-class cloud mining infrastructure.Potential Earnings

Start with three steps:

1：Visit https://cryptosolo.com now to register as a new user and get $15 in mining experience.

2：Select your preferred mining contract.

3：Earn crypto automatically.



Industry Perspective:

As Bitcoin is projected to be worth more than $150,000 by 2026 and PlanB predicts it could be valued at over $100,000 in 2024, the cryptocurrency market is still maturing and gaining widespread attention. Another reason for continued growth, according to Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital, is growing institutional adoption.Making Cloud Mining Accessible and ProfitableWith its latest update,

CRYPTOSOLO aims to make cloud mining more accessible and profitable by making it easy for anyone to mine Bitcoin.

About CRYPTOSOLO

Founded in 2022 in the UK, CRYPTOSOLO is a global cloud mining platform serving over 13 million users across more than 220 countries and regions.Through its innovative green smart mining model, the company is committed to prioritizing transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility in cryptocurrency mining, making it one of the most reliable, simple, and trustworthy platforms.

Official website: https://cryptosolo.com/. Visit the website for more information

Official email of the platform: support@cryptosolo.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.