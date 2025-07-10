Toll Brothers Honored at the New Jersey Builders Association and Shore Builders Association Awards Ceremonies

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Toll Brothers New Jersey division was recently honored at the Sales and Marketing Awards (SAM) presented by the New Jersey Builders Association and the Fabulous Achievements in Marketing Excellence (FAME) Awards presented by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey.

The SAM Awards and FAME Awards honor home builders who have made major contributions to the home building industry. The awards span categories from product and design to advertising, marketing, and professional achievements. Toll Brothers was selected as the winner in the following categories:

SAM Awards

FAME Awards

Townhome Community of the Year – Middletown Walk

Best Brochure for a Townhome Community over $500,000 – Middletown Walk

Best Logo for a Townhome Community over $500,000 – Middletown Walk

Best Sales Center for a Townhome Community over $500,000 – Middletown Walk

Best Corporate Design Center – New Jersey Design Studio



In addition, 14 Toll Brothers sales representatives were recognized for their professional sales achievements, with Million Dollar Club honors.

“Our Toll Brothers New Jersey division is honored to be recognized at the awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We are proud to continue to uphold our strong reputation for outstanding quality and customer experience built over our 43-year history of building luxury homes in the Garden State.”

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, visit TollBrothers.com/NewJersey.





