QFSCOIN Introduces New “Easy Crypto Income” Cloud Mining Program

York, England, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Earn Daily BTC and DOGE with Zero Hardware and Automated Rewards

QFSCOIN has officially launched its “Effortless Crypto” cloud mining program, designed to offer users a seamless way to generate passive income through Bitcoin mining and Dogecoin mining, without any technical setup or mining hardware. This latest initiative further establishes QFSCOIN’s standing among the Best Cloud Mining and Top Cloud Mining platforms in the digital asset space.

Cloud Mining Made Simple

QFSCOIN’s user-first platform removes the usual barriers to mining by offering:

No mining equipment or technical experience needed

Immediate online setup—start earning within minutes

Daily payouts in BTC or DOGE delivered directly to users’ wallets

Free cloud mining contracts for new users, providing a zero-cost entry point to crypto earnings





This streamlined approach highlights why QFSCOIN is consistently recognized as one of the most trusted cloud mining sites in the market.

Referral Incentives and VIP Rewards

QFSCOIN also offers a compelling referral and rewards system:

Earn a 3% commission on every contract purchased by direct referrals

Receive a 1% bonus from second-level referrals

Unlock exclusive VIP perks and earning bonuses as your referral network expands

These features enable users to build a sustainable, ongoing income stream by simply sharing the platform with others.

Security and Sustainability

QFSCOIN prioritizes long-term trust and environmental responsibility:

All operations are secured by robust encryption and authentication systems

The platform’s mining facilities are powered by renewable energy sources

Contracts are transparent and backed by a fixed-return model to eliminate guesswork and volatility

By focusing on both digital and environmental security, QFSCOIN offers an ethical and reliable cloud mining solution.

Why Users Choose QFSCOIN

Provides Free Cloud Mining contracts for risk-free entry

contracts for risk-free entry Supports reliable payouts through Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining



Built on a fully remote, AI-managed infrastructure

Rewards both new and seasoned users through accessible mining options and bonus programs





Getting Started

Visit the official QFSCOIN website

Register for a free account Activate your free BTC or DOGE mining contract Watch your daily rewards accumulate automatically

Who Should Use QFSCOIN

New users looking for a beginner-friendly introduction to crypto mining

Investors seeking predictable, passive income streams

Environmentally conscious participants interested in sustainable mining

Affiliate marketers and community leaders eager to benefit from referral commissions





About QFSCOIN



Founded in 2019, QFSCOIN was built to democratize access to cryptocurrency earnings through secure, intelligent, and eco-friendly cloud mining. The launch of the “Effortless Crypto” program marks another milestone in its mission to offer the most accessible and dependable mining service in the industry.

To begin mining today, visit qfscoin.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.