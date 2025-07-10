SIX Mining Rolls Out Electric-Era Crypto Boost with Advanced XRP Mining Plans

Leicestershire, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP momentum surges in 2025, SIX Mining today launched its XRP-focused 10-day cloud mining contracts, giving users fast access to daily passive income backed by secure, green-powered infrastructure. Trusted by over 7 million global users and operating since 2018, SIX Mining is unveiling a new mining wave aligned with today’s high-yield crypto pipelines.





XRP Enters the Fast Lane

In recognition of XRP’s renewed market presence, the platform’s latest 10-day contract targets investors looking for short-term gains without crypto volatility. Perfect for cautious participants, the contract issues daily XRP payouts straight to your wallet—no speculation, just steady income.

Powered by Clean Energy, Protected by Secure Technology

SIX Mining leverages solar and wind power, supported by team-run EV SSL encryption and bank-grade systems. Data is mostly stored in cold wallets and nodes are protected with DDoS defense, ensuring funds and user information stay safe every 24 hours.

10-Day XRP Contract Highlights

No hardware or setup required—just purchase the contract and mining starts automatically





Daily Settlements are credited directly to your wallet every day





10-day term offers quick term returns without capital lock-up





Referral earnings: earn up to 5% commission on your invitees' investments, with 1.5% from secondary referrals





Contract Performance Snapshot

Plan Tier Daily RTP* Total Return After 10 Days Beginner ( $1k) ~1.32% +$132 Intermediate ( $3k) ~1.44% +$432 Advanced ( $5k+) ~1.5%+ +$500+

* Based on contract duration and hash-power allocation from the live contract page.

Why This Event Matters Now

XRP is hitting headlines again with widespread adoption and renewed investor interest





SIX Mining users benefit from predictable daily rewards, unaffected by market swings





With clean-energy mining operations, every XRP earned is a nod to sustainability





This event aligns with Six’s vision of combining short‑term gains and green-tech impact





Join the Event in Four Steps

Visit sixmining.com

Create your account and access free cloud computing power



Select the 10-day XRP mining contract and activate



Collect daily payouts, reinvest, or withdraw anytime, and earn from referrals





A Platform Made for All Investors

This new XRP push complements Six’s existing plans:

– 6-day plans starting at $500 offering $6.30/day returns

– 30-day $5,000 contracts yielding $75.50/day

– 40–50 day advanced plans with up to $4,060/day profit

Built for novices, mid-level investors, and crypto veterans, SIX Mining runs in the background—no maintenance required, ever.

Trusted by the Masses

With 4.8 stars on Trustpilot and glowing user feedback like:

“I can check my income anytime… super convenient.” — Peter K.

SIX Mining's new XRP plan adds fuel to its trusted reputation, pairing fast returns with green credentials and real customer acclaim.

Future Outlook

SIX Mining is expanding its green cloud infrastructure, exploring new coin options, and optimizing contracts to align with evolving market trends. Today’s XRP launch is just the beginning of a bold, eco-friendly crypto journey.

About SIX Mining



Since 2018, SIX Mining has delivered clean-energy-powered cloud mining contracts globally. Its secure platform offers hardware-free crypto opportunities and scalable earning plans, backed by encryption, referral programs, and real daily returns.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.