DOT Miners Global User Base Grows by 20%, Cloud Mining Ecosystem Welcomes New Momentum

London, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital asset market continues to heat up, cloud mining has become an increasingly popular passive income method thanks to its low entry barriers, flexibility, and environmental friendliness. Recently, leading Bitcoin cloud mining platform DOT Miners announced a 20% growth in global registered users over the past three months, injecting fresh energy into the cloud mining industry.





This milestone growth not only reflects the sustained global interest in digital asset investment but also marks DOT Miners' ongoing breakthroughs and leadership in technology innovation, user experience, and green energy deployment.

Cloud Mining Goes Mainstream as DOT Miners Continues to Lead Industry Development

Against the backdrop of a maturing digital asset market, investors' needs for asset appreciation and risk hedging are steadily increasing. Cloud mining, which requires no hardware purchase, no technical expertise, and offers transparent flexibility, is becoming the preferred choice for more and more investors.

DOT Miners has built a global network of green data centers, combined with intelligent computing power management and flexible contract mechanisms, to provide users with a secure and convenient digital asset growth channel. To date, DOT Miners has served users in over 100 countries and regions, becoming a trusted cloud mining platform for millions worldwide.

Diversified Contracts Help Users Upgrade Earnings

To meet the diverse needs of different investor levels, DOT Miners offers a range of flexible cloud mining contracts, from small short-term to large long-term options. Users can freely choose based on their budget and expected returns:

Novice Miner

Investment: $100 | Cycle: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Expiration income: $100+$7

Starter Miner

Investment: $500 | Cycle: 7 days | Daily income: $6 | Expiration income: $500+$42

Pro Miner

Investment: $3,100 | Cycle: 20 days | Daily income: $42.47 | Expiration income: $3,100+$849.4

Pro Miner

Investment: $5,100 | Cycle: 33 days | Daily income: $74.46 | Expiration income: $5,100+$2457.18

Prime Miner

Investment: $10,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $155 | Expiration income: $10,000+$6200

Prime Miner

Investment: $28000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $498.4 | Expiration income: $28,000+$22428

Quantum Miner

Investment: $150,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $3000 | Expiration income: $150,000+$135000

All contracts are settled automatically daily, with no extra operations required. Users can check their earnings anytime, truly achieving "passive asset growth."

Technological Innovation and Green Energy Hand in Hand

DOT Miners is committed to sustainable development, with all its mining farms powered by hydroelectricity, wind power, solar energy, and other renewable sources, actively practicing low-carbon environmental responsibility while supporting the global digital economy's green transformation. Simultaneously, the platform continuously introduces the latest high-efficiency computing equipment and robust security technologies to fully safeguard users' assets and data privacy.

Arun, Chairman and CEO of DOT Miners, stated:

"We believe cloud mining will become an essential entry point for the popularization of digital assets. Our 20% user growth validates our technology, service, and green philosophy-driven development. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue both innovation and compliance, helping more users achieve financial freedom."

Financial Inclusion Vision: Advancing Global Digital Inclusion

In addition to mining services, DOT Miners actively participates in global financial education and philanthropic initiatives, promoting the popularization of digital asset knowledge and helping more regions and communities gain equal access to and benefit from the crypto economy, truly realizing the vision of "borderless digital finance."

For more information, please visit: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.