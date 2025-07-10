Media Advisory: U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Joe Wilson to Join CEOs at the National Press Club Fighting to Save 250,000 U.S. Manufacturing Jobs

Washington, DC, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Joe Wilson will join with CEOs from the domestic cabinet industry to discuss the Section 232 investigation on the imports of lumber, timber and cabinetry. With President Trump set to impose new tariffs on August 1st, the discussion will focus on the flood of unfairly traded imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and other foreign countries that are threatening the survival of this $12 billion domestic industry.

Please join U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Joe Wilson and CEOs for a discussion on President Trump’s trade deals and what is needed to help save 250,000 American manufacturing jobs.

WHAT: Press Conference with U.S. Senator Tuberville and Congressman Wilson on the Section 232 National Security Investigation on Timber, Lumber and Cabinetry

WHEN: 9.00am ET on Wednesday 16th July 2025 – 8.45am ET for media set up

WHO: U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC),

Mr. Stephen Wellborn, Owner at Wellborn Cabinet,

Mr. Luke A. Meisner, Counsel for American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance,

Mr. Edwin Underwood, President at Marsh Furniture Company

WHERE: The National Press Club,

Lisagor Room,

529 14th Street NW,

Washington DC 20045

Media Contacts:

Sydney Wilson

E: swilson@compassglobalcomms.com

T: 803-457-1606

Mark Duffy

E: mduffy@compassglobalcomms.com

T: 617-755-5322