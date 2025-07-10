CNC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Centene Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centene Corporation (“Centene” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CNC) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Centene securities between December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CNC .

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Centene provided overwhelmingly positive public statements while concealing material adverse facts about its enrollment and morbidity rates; (2) the Company’s internal analysis revealed that its 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace growth across 22 states—representing 72% of its marketplace membership—was significantly below expectations; (3) as a result, Centene was forced to withdraw its 2025 guidance, reducing its projected earnings to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75; and (4) as a result of these disclosures, Centene’s stock price declined dramatically, falling 40.4% from $56.65 per share on July 1, 2025, to $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025.

What's Next?

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

