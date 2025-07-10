Maze Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats during two upcoming investor conferences in July:

H.C. Wainwright 4 th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at www.mazetx.com and archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for patients. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

