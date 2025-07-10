Jewett-Cameron to Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results on July 14, 2025

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (“Jewett-Cameron”) (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter, after the market close on Monday, July 14, 2025. The Company has scheduled a webcast that same day, Monday, July 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Webcast Details

Date and Time: Monday, July 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://app.webinar.net/DwQGzaQz13J, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://jewettcameron.com/pages/investor-relations.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Steel Post® for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

Phone: (602) 889-9700

JCTC@lythampartners.com

