Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its second quarter results in the Investor Relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: August 6, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908



Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 32 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

Contacts:

Media:

press@joinroot.com