Little Pepe Launches Stage 5 as Presale Surges Past $4.8 Million





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has officially sold out Stage 4 of its presale and the project has crossed the $4.8 million mark, signaling rising enthusiasm and investor confidence in the meme coin project. As Stage 5 kicks off, the new token price of $0.0014 reflects the surging demand and growing momentum behind what many now consider one of the most promising meme coins of 2025. With each phase selling out faster than the last, investors are now eyeing Stage 5 as a critical opportunity to enter before further price increases and upcoming exchange listings.

Little Pepe — A Meme Coin Built on Real Infrastructure

What separates Little Pepe from the bunch of meme projects coming into the market is its backbone—a totally functioning Ethereum-like minded Layer 2 network referred to as the Little Pepe Chain. While most meme tokens are deployed immediately on Ethereum or BNB Smart Chain, $LILPEPE is a custom-built infrastructure designed for speed, scalability, and ultra-low transaction fees.

This innovative approach adds long-term utility and flexibility, allowing Little Pepe to serve more than just meme coin enthusiasts. Developers and users alike can benefit from the high throughput and minimal costs, opening the door for a range of applications and use cases far beyond what traditional meme coins offer.

Over $4.8M Raised

Stage 4 wrapped up with Little Pepe securing over $4.8 million in funding from a rapidly expanding community of whale investors. The milestone places $LILPEPE some of the most successful ongoing presales this year, highlighting its particular position at the intersection of meme culture and real tech advancement.

Social platforms like X, Telegram, and Reddit have become the hotspots for ongoing conversations about the project, drawing in thousands of users who are looking for every presale update and getting ready for potential exchange listings. The momentum has created a viral effect, propelling interest in Stage 5 to new highs.

Stage 5 Opens at $0.0014

Now that Stage 5 is live, the price of $LILPEPE has increased to $0.0014—a modest jump that reflects both the project’s current traction and its anticipated growth. With previous stages selling out rapidly, the urgency among new buyers is growing. Each new phase brings a higher entry price, and the presale is only accessible via the official website: littlepepe.com.

For early adopters, this phase offers what could be one of the final chances to buy in before centralized exchange listings potentially send the price much higher. As more media coverage and community-generated content continue to highlight the project, visibility is expected to rise dramatically in the coming weeks.

Little Pepe's Unique Appeal in a Crowded Market

The crypto space has no shortage of meme coins, but few manage to blend cultural resonance with blockchain innovation like Little Pepe. At its core, the project leverages the viral potential of internet humor while remaining grounded in performance and scalability.

Unlike tokens that rely purely on influencer hype or speculative pumps, Little Pepe has built its foundation on real tech. Its Layer 2 structure provides the kind of speed and affordability that most meme coins lack, making it a more attractive long-term hold.

Looking Ahead: Exchange Listings and Expansion

While the presale is still ongoing, many are already speculating on what comes next. Exchange listings are expected once the final presale stage is completed, and that could significantly expand access to $LILPEPE on a global scale. With a working blockchain, engaged community, and proven investor demand, Little Pepe appears well-positioned to make that leap.

Until then, Stage 5 remains the focus—and the momentum isn’t slowing down. As the token’s price climbs and the presale nears its final rounds, $LILPEPE continues to attract attention as one of the most exciting meme coins in the crypto space today.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

