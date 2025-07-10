Audiologists Spotlight Why Ears Keep Popping: New Guidance on Causes, Risks, and When to Seek Help

Fort Wayne, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistent ear popping may signal more than a change in air pressure. Ask An Audiologist contributor Dr. D'Anne Rudden is shedding light on what recurring symptoms could mean and when it's time to seek help.

For anyone wondering, "Why does my ear keep popping?" Audiologists say it might be more than cabin pressure or a seasonal cold. When that sensation shows up regularly, especially with discomfort, pain, or hearing changes, it can indicate an underlying issue that shouldn't be ignored.

Ask An Audiologist, a national platform focused on hearing health, recently published new guidance explaining the causes of chronic ear popping and what to do when symptoms persist. Contributor Dr. D'Anne Rudden, a board-certified audiologist based in Longmont, Colorado, notes that many people delay treatment for symptoms that are often manageable.

"A lot of people ask, 'Why does my ear keep popping when I swallow?' or 'Why does my left ear keep popping but not the right?' These aren't always harmless quirks," said Dr. Rudden. "Sometimes they're early signs of Eustachian tube dysfunction, fluid buildup, or even TMJ-related pressure."

The Eustachian tubes, which connect the middle ear to the back of the nose, help equalize pressure. When they don't function properly, it can lead to repeated popping, fullness, or a need to constantly swallow or yawn to clear the ear. While occasional popping is normal during altitude changes, consistent symptoms may point to:

Eustachian tube dysfunction

Earwax buildup

TMJ disorders (jaw tension or misalignment)

Middle ear infections

Middle ear myoclonus (a rare muscle spasm condition)

"When someone tells me, 'Why does my ear keep popping and hurting?' we look for pressure imbalances, infections, or structural issues," said Rudden. "The good news is, these problems are usually treatable."

The Ask An Audiologist team encourages people to pay attention to patterns. If one ear always feels plugged, or the sensation is paired with dizziness or muffled hearing, that's a sign it's time to get checked. Unexplained fluid or discomfort that doesn't go away after a few days may also indicate the need for evaluation.

Some techniques may provide short-term relief. Swallowing, yawning, or gently exhaling with the nose pinched can sometimes help restore balance. Nasal sprays or decongestants may ease sinus pressure. For symptoms tied to jaw tension, jaw stretches or a nighttime bite guard can reduce nearby pressure.

Still, audiologists stress that persistent symptoms shouldn't be treated with guesswork. A licensed specialist can determine whether the issue is minor, such as wax buildup, or more complex, such as chronic inflammation or dysfunction in the middle ear.

"If it's been a week and you're still asking, 'Why does my ear hurt and keep popping?,' that's your cue," said Rudden. "You don't have to live with discomfort or uncertainty."

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, more than 11 million Americans report symptoms tied to chronic ear pressure, popping, or fullness every year, yet many never seek care.

Ask An Audiologist hopes to close that gap by offering expert-reviewed guidance and connecting people with trusted local professionals.

Read the full guide: https://askanaudiologist.com/ear-popping-causes-remedies-and-prevention-tips/

About Ask An Audiologist

Ask An Audiologist is a nationwide collective of practicing audiologists committed to sharing accurate, no-nonsense information on hearing health. From hearing loss and tinnitus to hearing aids, cochlear implants, and assistive listening tools, the platform exists to cut through confusion and deliver insights from the people who treat hearing loss every day, not those who manufacture the solutions.

Unlike manufacturers, researchers, or influencers, these professionals spend their days fitting real people with real devices and listening closely to what works, what doesn't, and what often gets misunderstood. Because they serve patients directly, not shareholders or grant committees, their advice is grounded in outcomes, not marketing spin.

All contributors are Doctors of Audiology, the only professionals specifically trained to assess, diagnose, and treat hearing loss as the uniquely individual condition it is. Whether it's wax causing the issue or how the brain is processing sound, Ask An Audiologist helps patients get trusted answers from the experts who actually do the work.

