Shareholders that lost money on Krispy Kreme, Inc.(DNUT) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT).

CLASS PERIOD: March 26, 2024 to May 7, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to the demand for Krispy Kreme products at McDonald’s locations. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that lower demand at McDonald’s locations accounted for the declining average weekly sales per store; the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable thereby causing Krispy Kreme to pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations. The truth began to emerge on February 25, 2025, when Krispy Kreme issued a press release reporting disappointing fourth quarter 2024 financial results despite the recent partnership with McDonald’s restaurants in March 2024. The Company reported a decline in “net revenue of $404 million, a decline of 10.4%” in addition to a decrease in “DFD average sales per door per week…driven by changing customer mix.” On this news, Krispy Kreme’s stock price declined from $9.13 per share on February 24, 2025 to $7.13 per share on February 25, 2025. On May 8, 2025, defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results. Defendants reported “[n]et revenue was $375.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 15.3% or $67.5 million.” Further, the Company announced it is “reassessing the deployment schedule together with McDonald’s while it works to achieve a profitable business model for all parties” and given “the uncertainty around the McDonald’s deployment schedule, the Company is withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it at this time.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $4.33 per share on May 7, 2025 to $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, a decline of about 25% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: July 15, 2025

