Shareholders that lost money on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV).

Shareholders who purchased shares of DV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: November 10, 2023 to February 27, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 21, 2025

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 21, 2025.

