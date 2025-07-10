Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM PT on July 31, 2025 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, for the following purposes:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at eight (8); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; to consider and, if thought appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to approve an amendment to the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan”) of the Company such that 8,960,179 Common Shares be reserved for issuance thereunder, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your common shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting was June 25, 2025. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on July 31, 2025. Webcast details are as follows:

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET Conference ID: 67181 Local dial-in: (+1) 289 514 5100 International dial-in: (+1) 800 717 1738 Webcast: https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r01/___https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=C81575A6-903E-42CB-A62D-A5F8DEE851A8___.YzJ1OnJ1Ymljb25vcmdhbmljczpjOm86ZGViM2ZlMDU4M2YzMWZmMGU5NDdiNTBhMmFkZDQyOWY6NzphNGI1OmY4NDQ2ZWJlODMxYzk5NWNmODMwOWFmNDMyMDNiNjM3NGVmMWZjYTI1YzM5MDkxNzM0MGE2YjA2YzRiYzhjNDc6dDpGOkY

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Delta, BC Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of our Hope, BC Facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon’s disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

