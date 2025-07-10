Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale of North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Ohio to Serpentini Auto Group

Columbus, OH, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the sale of North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Olmsted, Ohio. The transaction was facilitated by Steve Corle, Director at the Tim Lamb Group, and officially closed on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The dealership, formally owned by President, Paul Hrnchar, Jr., has been acquired by Serpentini Auto Group and will now operate as Serpentini Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Olmsted. The dealership is located at 27500 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070 and sits on 4.3 acres with over 41,000 square feet of showroom, service, and parts facilities. The site also includes a full-service center and an independently operated body shop.

“Working with Steve Corle from the Tim Lamb Group was an exceptional experience,” stated Paul Hrnchar, Jr. “He expertly managed potential buyers, ensuring complete confidentiality throughout the process. Steve found the perfect buyer and secured an excellent offer for our family. His guidance during the Stellantis candidate review led to approval in under 60 days, and his support at closing made the transaction seamless. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this process.”

The dealership has a rich history, originally established as Strongsville Dodge in 1976 before relocating to North Olmsted and adding the Chrysler Jeep brand in 2010. The Hrnchar family, well known in the community, will continue to operate Alfa Romeo & FIAT of Strongsville at 11800 Pearl Rd in Strongsville, Ohio.

Steve Corle, Director at Tim Lamb Group shared, “Paul Hrnchar Jr. and the Hrnchar family have been outstanding ambassadors for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, delivering exceptional sales and service while fostering strong loyalty among customers and employees. I’m confident the dealership will be in good hands with the Serpentini family.”

The buyer, Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Auto Group, brings a longstanding legacy of automotive excellence and community engagement. The Serpentini family, with over 40 years in the business, owns seven additional dealerships in Ohio and Florida, including Serpentini Chevrolet locations throughout Northeast Ohio in Willoughby Hills, Strongsville, Medina, Orrville, Tallmadge, and Westlake, as well as a Performance Nissan store in Pompano Beach, FL.

“Serpentini Auto Group was an ideal buyer for North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram,” stated Corle. “As a family-owned business for 45 years, they enjoy a strong reputation in Northeast Ohio and bring a proven commitment to customer service and community involvement.” Corle continued with “This deal marks Tim Lamb Group’s fourth successful transaction with Serpentini Auto Group, reflecting the strength of our ongoing relationship and their continued growth in the region.”

The Serpentini Auto Group plans to update the showroom interior, specifically tailored to the Jeep brand. While a formal grand re-opening has not been announced, customers can expect a seamless transition under the Serpentini name.

About Tim Lamb Group

