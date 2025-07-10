St. Luke’s United Methodist Church: Media Presence Not Permitted at Memorial Services

HOUSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of respect for the grieving families and the sacred nature of the memorial services, members of the media are respectfully asked not to attend or attempt to cover the funerals of Chloe Childress and Greta Toranzo, scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. and Monday, July 14, 2025, at 1 p.m., respectively, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas.

These are private, religious services intended for family, friends, and the local community. The families have requested privacy during this deeply painful time and will not be available for interviews before, during, or after the services. No representatives of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will be available for comment before, during, or after the services.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in respecting the families’ wishes.

Media Contact:

Suzi Pitts

Director of Communications, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

713-402-5045

410-991-5464

spitts@stlukesmethodist.org