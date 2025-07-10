Critical One Provides Clarification Respecting Shareholder Meeting to be held on July 21, 2025

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (“Critical One” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) announces that the resolution to ratify the acts and proceedings of the board of directors (the “Board”) and officers of the Company described in the Information Circular of the Company filed on SEDAR+ on June 30, 2025 (the “Circular”) regarding the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on July 21, 2025, will not be put to the shareholders for approval. The resolution will be withdrawn at the meeting because the Circular does not adequately set forth all of the details related to the acts and proceedings of the Board and officers in sufficient detail for a shareholder to make an informed decision on the subject matter of the resolution. For clarity, management of the Company has determined that there are no acts or proceedings taken by the Board or the officers of the Company which require approval of the shareholders. This clarification to the Circular has been made at the request of OSC staff in connection with an OSC review of the disclosure record of the Company.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The addition of the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project broadens the Company’s exposure to antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

