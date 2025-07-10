Lightchain AI Enters Bonus Round, Reallocates Team Tokens to Fuel Ecosystem Growth





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a performance-focused Layer 1 blockchain built for AI-native applications, today announced a strategic move in its tokenomics as it enters the Bonus Round of its presale campaign. Following the successful completion of all 15 presale stages and the raise of over $21 million, Lightchain AI has officially reallocated its original 5% team token allocation entirely toward ecosystem development initiatives.

The Bonus Round offers LCAI tokens at a fixed price of $0.007, representing the final opportunity for early participants to acquire tokens before the project moves toward public exchange listings and mainnet deployment. This stage coincides with the rollout of staking mechanisms and continued onboarding of developers through Lightchain’s grant program.

“Our decision to redirect the entire 5% team allocation into builder and ecosystem funds reflects our commitment to long-term sustainability, community ownership, and rapid developer growth,” said a spokesperson for Lightchain AI Labs. “We believe in rewarding those who contribute to the success of the network from day one.”

Lightchain AI is engineered to power scalable AI workloads through its AI-native virtual machine, Proof-of-Intelligence architecture, and a sharding framework designed for adaptive performance. The network supports decentralized consensus, smart contract optimization, and staking rewards designed to encourage validator participation and long-term alignment.

In addition to the tokenomics update, Lightchain AI has activated validator simulation environments and staking dashboards. Validators can now lock tokens and begin participating in early reward simulations, building the foundation for a secure, decentralized infrastructure ahead of mainnet.

The project’s $150,000 Developer Grant Program also remains active, supporting the creation of decentralized applications, tools, and integrations. The initiative has already attracted independent builders and early Web3 contributors from global communities.

Lightchain AI’s strategic moves have helped position it as a rising contender in the Layer 1 blockchain space, drawing attention across trading forums, investor dashboards, and development channels. With community-led governance and transparent GitHub repositories, the project continues to emphasize decentralization and inclusivity.

The Bonus Round remains open for a limited time, with fixed pricing and no vesting for participants.

