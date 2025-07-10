Superior Supplement Manufacturing Expands Pet Supplement Manufacturing Services with Enhanced Contract Manufacturing Support

Fountain Valley, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Supplement Manufacturing today announced a significant expansion of its pet supplement manufacturing services, enhancing its ability to support clients with comprehensive contract manufacturing solutions across multiple product formats. The expanded services include advanced support for pet soft chews, capsules, tablets, and gummies to meet the rapidly growing pet health and wellness market.

Comprehensive Pet Supplement Solutions

The enhanced service offering positions Superior Supplement Manufacturing as a leading partner for brands seeking reliable pet soft chew manufacturers support. The company has expanded its pet supplement manufacturing services to support clients with better contract manufacturing capabilities, including specialized formulation support, quality assurance protocols, and regulatory compliance assistance.

"The pet supplement industry continues to experience tremendous growth, and we've strategically expanded our services to meet this demand, our enhanced capabilities ensure that clients receive the same level of excellence in pet supplement manufacturing that we've long provided in the human supplement space."

Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

Superior Supplement Manufacturing's expanded services now include comprehensive support across multiple product formats:

Pet Soft Chews: The company has enhanced its capabilities to support complex soft chew formulations, including functional ingredients for joint health, digestive support, and overall wellness. Advanced texture and palatability testing ensures products meet both nutritional requirements and pet acceptance standards.

Capsule Solutions: Enhanced encapsulation services support both standard and specialized delivery systems, including delayed-release formulations and targeted nutrient delivery for specific pet health needs.

Tablet Manufacturing: Superior Supplement Manufacturing can now support clients with comprehensive tablet supplement manufacturing solutions including chewable tablets, scored tablets for easy dosing, and specialized coatings for improved palatability and stability.

Gummy Products: The company can support clients with premium vitamin gummy manufacturer services, providing pet-specific gummy formulations with natural flavors and colors that appeal to pets while maintaining nutritional integrity.

Industry-Leading Standards

The expanded pet supplement manufacturing services maintain the same rigorous quality standards that Superior Supplement Manufacturing applies across all product categories. This includes adherence to FDA regulations, NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) guidelines, and comprehensive third-party testing protocols.

The company's enhanced services also include support for organic certifications, non-GMO verification, and specialized dietary formulations including grain-free, limited ingredient, and breed-specific supplements.

Market Response and Growth

The pet supplement market has shown consistent growth, with pet owners increasingly seeking high-quality nutritional solutions for their companions. Superior Supplement Manufacturing's expanded services address this growing demand while maintaining the flexibility to support both emerging brands and established companies looking to enter or expand within the pet supplement space.

"We can provide the same comprehensive manufacturing support that brands expect from leading pet supplement manufacturers, our enhanced services ensure clients have access to cutting-edge formulation capabilities, reliable supply chain management, and the regulatory expertise necessary for success in this dynamic market."

About Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Superior Supplement Manufacturing specializes in providing comprehensive contract manufacturing support for dietary supplements across multiple categories, including human nutrition and pet health products. The company's enhanced pet supplement manufacturing services support clients throughout the entire product development and manufacturing process, from initial formulation through final packaging and distribution.

For more information about Superior Supplement Manufacturing's expanded pet supplement services, visit www.SuperiorSupplementMfg.com or contact sales@superiorsupplementmfg.com.





