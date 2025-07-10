Sentrics and Inovonics Expand Decades-Long Partnership

Ormond Beach, FL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormond Beach, FL, and Westminster, CO — 7/10/2025 — Sentrics and Inovonics, longtime partners in senior living technology, are deepening their collaboration to usher in a new era of scalable, intelligent life safety solutions. Moving forward, all new Sentrics eCall deployments will be built exclusively on Inovonics hardware, as Sentrics transitions away from in-house hardware manufacturing to focus fully on software innovation and data intelligence.

This decision builds on more than 20 years of partnership. Inovonics, an industry leader in enterprise-grade wireless sensor networks for life safety and security applications, and Sentrics, a top provider of hardware and integrated technology solutions for senior living, have long collaborated to keep residents safe. Now, their combined product roadmap is positioned to set the pace for life safety innovation across the industry — blending trusted infrastructure with advanced analytics and next-gen applications.

“Sentrics has spent the past 80 years at the forefront of life safety innovation,” said Brian Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Sentrics. “From pioneering internet-based monitoring to inventing resident check-in, we’ve helped shape the foundation of this industry. As we deepen our partnership with Inovonics, we’re focused on building the smartest life safety ecosystem yet — one that helps operators act faster, plan better, and deliver exceptional care with greater confidence.”

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with Sentrics,” said Tom Chittenden, President of Inovonics. “Our technology already supports thousands of senior living communities, and this next step ensures even broader access to reliable, flexible solutions — now enhanced by the power of the Sentrics ENSURE platform.”

Expanded Partnership Touches Millions of People in Senior Living

Together, Sentrics and Inovonics impact the daily lives of millions of residents, caregivers, and families. This strengthened partnership sets a new benchmark for life safety — dependable, scalable, and built for the future.

This collaboration is more than a product alignment; it reflects a shared commitment to elevating the standard of care across senior living. By combining decades of industry leadership, deep expertise, and a future-focused roadmap, Sentrics and Inovonics are poised to deliver what communities need most: smarter systems, deeper insights, and greater peace of mind.

About Sentrics

Sentrics serves more than 7,500 senior living communities across the United States with a comprehensive technology platform that improves quality of life through life safety, entertainment, engagement, and analytics solutions. Learn more at https://www.sentrics.com.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the leading provider of enterprise-grade wireless sensor networks for life safety and security applications. Its technology powers emergency response, fall detection, environmental monitoring, and intrusion detection in senior living and commercial properties worldwide. Learn more at https://www.inovonics.com.

Media Contact – Sentrics

Brian McWade

Chief Product & Marketing Officer

508.944.5220

Media Contact – Inovonics

Kim Garcia

Director of Marketing

303-209-7114

Attachment