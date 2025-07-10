XIFR Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs XPLR Infrastructure LP (f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP) Investors of the Securities Class Action Against the Company

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) securities between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025. XPLR acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the U.S., including a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The Company changed its name from “NextEra Energy Partners, LP” to “XPLR Infrastructure, LP” in January 2025.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) Misled Investors Regarding its Yieldco Business Model

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(i) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, those financings; and (v) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

The complaint alleges that on January 28, 2025, XPLR announced it was abandoning its yieldco business and indefinitely suspending its cash distribution to unitholders. Specifically, XPLR issued a press release announcing a “strategic repositioning” and stating that it was “moving from a business model that focused almost entirely on raising new capital to acquire assets while distributing substantially all of its excess cash flows to unitholders to a model in which XPLR Infrastructure utilizes retained operating cash flows to fund attractive investments.” In addition, XPLR announced that it had appointed a new CEO and CFO. On this news, the price of XPLR’s common units fell from a closing price of $15.80 per unit on January 27, 2025, to a closing price of $10.49 per unit on January 29, 2025—a decline of $5.31 per unit, or nearly 35%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against XPLR Infrastructure, LP. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by September 8, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against XPLR Infrastructure, LP or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.